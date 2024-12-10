The forum Science for Industry (S4i) 2025 will attractnext January 29 and 30, to European and international funds science equity, that are fundamental to boost the competitiveness of the Spanish and European ecosystem of startups highly disruptive, that is, deep science. Spain, despite being a power in scientific production, needs more than 100,000 million euros to promote the ecosystem startup of the startups disruptive, key to the development of the technology industry.

This capital could be the basis for creating a new industry in the empty Spain, that would bring together strategic sectors for the advancement of the economy and competitiveness at a global level for the main sectors of energy, health, circular economy and environment. Today, The manufacturing sector – which represents 13% of GDP – generates 50% of qualified work in Spain.

‘Science equity’, key in the industry

He science equity is key to developing a technology-based industry that produces tangible products ready for commercialization. These are technologies that transform science into industry such as industrial biotechnology, advanced materials, nanotechnology, micro and nanoelectronics, photonics, among others.

In this sense, it is essential to bet on the creation of scientifically based companies. For this, the Spanish fund BeAble Capital has been key, which since its creation in 2018 has founded more than 40 Spanish companies, increasing this type of company by more than 10%.

At this time, this type of startups are attracting interest from investment funds venture capital specialized. Therefore, Science for Industry (S4i) 2025, the largest international meeting point of the science equity, will be held with the aim of attract investors that help improve Spanish and European competitiveness.

From Science for Industry (S4i) it is expected that the next progress in the economy they will come hand in hand with sectorswith much more investment activity, especially as other sectors become overheated and saturated.

Another reason for these advances is the current geopolitical context that is forcing Europe to turn towards industrial and technological sovereignty that can only emerge from an ecosystem like the one that meets at S4i in Madrid.

A meeting that will attract main European investment funds of equity science together with European institutions such as the European Investment Bank, international universities, European opinion leaders and top-level specialists in the deep science in Madrid.

According to the study European Deep Science technologies: the time has come for science equity prepared by BBVA Research and BeAble Capital, 90% of European environmental patents belong to technologies Deep Science, tdisruptive technologies, whose development and scaling process is very complex, very different from that of digital technologies, so the role of specialized investors is fundamental.

In this regard, Alberto Díaz, CEO of S4i 2025 and founding partner of BeAble Capital, points out; “In Spain, the industry represents only a little more than 11% of the national economyHowever, with coordinated action of its R&D resources, technology transfer, specialized investment (Science Equity) and strategic analysis – selecting those industries in which we have an opportunity to be truly competitive on a global level – Spain can go from being at the bottom to being at the head and become a technological and industrial power”.

Countries like South Korea and Japan are clear examples that this crucial change It is possible starting from economies with a medium level of innovation such as Spain and, at the time, Japan and South Korea.

‘Deep Science’ Talent

Europe is a world leader in deep sciencecontributing around 30% of world scientific production, with the decisive contribution of Spain, which has a scientific system capable of being in 11th place. However, we occupy a further position in terms of science transfer, 29th worldwide.

The universities and research centers play a crucial role in the emergence of the deep science startupsseed of the most advanced manufacturing industry. These institutions not only generate advanced scientific knowledge, but also facilitate the creation of companies that, if the rest of the necessary ingredients are added, take this knowledge to the market.

In this regard, Félix Zamora, Vice Chancellor of Transfer, Innovation and Culture of the Autonomous University of Madrid (UAM), and organizer of S4i, saidto the; “scientific capital plays a crucial role in bringing the technologies that emerge from research centers and universities to society and S4i’s mission is to help turn these scientific discoveries into industrial realities.

A disruptive change has occurred in Spain and in the labor market, the ability of R&D&I to create high-quality employment is already a fact, 1 in 5 new jobs derive from science and innovation. And science can change the industry of our country with qualified jobs and high competitive value.