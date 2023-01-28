Are reforms to the organic laws of the UAS, UAdeO and UAIM necessary, as announced by the Sinaloa Congress? Of course yes. We even require something of greater magnitude: a comprehensive transformation of higher education, which reorders all the institutions, programs and strategies to build the educational system of the age of informationalism in which we live and which makes the old molds of training obsolete. professionals.

Without this, there will be no sustainable regional development, in the long term, with highly productive economic sectors, inclusive welfare models, political and social organizations that allow increasing levels of welfare and deepening of human rights.

In a work published by Guillermo Ibarra, my husband, and I, titled “The future of higher education in Sinaloa,” included in the book Los grandes problemas de Sinaloa, coordinated by Ernesto Hernández, we formulated a comprehensive proposal to create new educational centers superiors and reorganize the offer in disciplinary and territorial terms.

We proposed that the UAS be divided into several institutions, with their own legal personality. The same with the UAdeO, which should also disappear and its current regional units will be incorporated into the centers that result from the above. Likewise, to resize the role played by the normal schools, the Pedagogical University of the State of Sinaloa, the Autonomous Indigenous University of Mexico and the technological ones. This would imply other legislation for workers at the service of these entities and renegotiating coordination agreements with the federal government, among other things.

The academic model would correspond to the networked society, the emerging technological, economic and cultural paradigm that digitization has implanted, redesigning careers, redefining the relationship with the labor market and the business world, establishing priority research programs, promoting a massive training of teachers and scientists.

To achieve this, intense negotiations are required between federal, state, and municipal governments, businessmen, unions, and political parties, headed by a visionary president, who does not take refuge only in small actions of “high social sense.”

It is a historical transformation that the current generation of Sinaloa rulers and educators need to carry out and that would take at least two decades to implement.

Far from addressing this situation, neither Governor Rubén Rocha, nor the State Congress, nor the SEPyC, nor the rectors, have assumed their responsibility. Each one draws water for his own mill.

Higher education in Sinaloa and the legislative harmonization that is carried out with respect to the Federal Law of 2021 advances slowly and will not have a great impact to meet the challenges that the current world demands.

At the same time, as a society we are facing a painful balance due to the covid19 pandemic, which has paralyzed universities for a year and a half and which, upon resuming activities, finds unmotivated students, disoriented teachers and schools that relapse into infertile routine.

The war of declarations by the rector Madueña Molina, Feliciano Castro, parliamentary leader and Governor Rocha Moya, has the appearance of being a skirmish within the pernicious and anticipated campaign towards 2024 where the complainants are militants on different sides.

For the good of Sinaloa, they need to sit down to establish an agenda that goes beyond the instructions they receive from the organizers of the national higher education planning system. They should start by putting their own house in order.

The Governor lacks in the SEPyC officials with the profile and the will to carry out an educational reform.

The rector of the UAS promotes the curricular modification without having made a detailed diagnosis of eight years of internal chaos left by the prolonged rectorship of Guerra Liera and the socioeconomic reality of the state; he guides schools towards changes in the study plans and some administrative improvements, looking inward, turning his back on reality. The UAdeO opts for silence, perhaps because his inertia does not allow him to propose far-reaching amendments. The local Congress, well, what to say, is just a rubber stamp of the initiatives of the Executive.

The Lopez Obradorista political maelstrom is claiming innocent victims: the universities.