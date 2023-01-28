America will go to war with China in two years, Air Force General Mike Minihan suggested in a memo to his subordinates.

“Hope I’m wrong. Intuition tells me that we will fight in 2025, ”the TV channel quoted him as saying. NBC on Friday, January 27th.

The general believes that the Chinese authorities can use the presidential elections in the United States in 2024 to carry out an operation to establish control over Taiwan. In addition, Minikhan called on his subordinates to provide data on measures to prepare for hostilities with the People’s Republic of China by the end of February.

The authenticity of the memo is confirmed by one of the representatives of the US Air Force Transportation Command.

On January 15, Senator of the Federation Council of the Russian Federation Olga Kovitidi announced that in order to establish control over Eurasia, the United States was preparing for a conflict with China. The senator pointed out that Washington in the 21st century again started a dangerous geopolitical game in order to neutralize the two nuclear world powers – Russia and China.

On December 25, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said that the successful fight against the hegemony of the United States and countering the policy of forceful influence of Washington has become one of the key achievements of China’s diplomacy in 2022. According to him, to counter the US and other Western countries, China successfully used the UN platform, where it defended its national interests.

Two days earlier, Wang Yi, in a telephone conversation with US State Department Secretary Anthony Blinken, urged the US to take China’s legitimate concerns about Taiwan seriously and end containment. He also pointed out that Washington should not “talk about cooperation and stab at the same time.”

Tensions around Taiwan escalated after Nancy Pelosi, then Speaker of the House of Representatives, visited Taipei last August. The day after its completion, the People’s Liberation Army of China launched large-scale rocket firing maneuvers in six zones of the island’s waters.

Taiwan is part of China but not under Beijing’s control. The United States claims that it does not dispute the ownership of the island by China, while providing support to the Taiwanese authorities. Official relations between the PRC government and its island province broke off in 1949, contacts resumed in the late 1980s.