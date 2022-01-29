Star Plus is a new product that Disney offers to all its users in Latin America. The new platform will air movies from ABC, FX, Freeform, Searchlight, 20th Century Studio and 20th Television. To this is added the matches of the Champions League, Copa Libertadores and NBA matches.

The president of The Walt Disney Company Latin America, Diego Lerner, stated that the new platform will mean a new experience for all users.

“The new service also stands out for the great diversity of its combined proposals, which until now had never been presented together, through the same streaming platform. Combo+ is also available, an unparalleled commercial offer that includes all the content of Star+ and Disney+ for a single and attractive price”, he stated at the presentation of the new service.

The sports content that Star Plus will have will be varied. Photo: Star Plus

What is Star+?

Is a streaming service which has extensive content series, movies and sporting events intended for an adult audience. Likewise, you can subscribe through its website www.starplus.com or through the mobile application.

How many profiles and screens can you use at the same time in Star+?

According to the information published on its website, Star+ is available to use on up to four screens at once at no additional cost; however, it does not specify how many profiles its service allows.

What devices and platforms are compatible with Star+?

Star+ It will be available on the following devices and platforms:

latest versions of web pages Chrome, Firefox, Edge and Safar

Android on mobile phones and tablets

iOS available on iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch.

Apple TV from the fourth generation.

chrome cast

AndroidTV

VIZIO

Xbox One and Xbox One Series

PlayStation PS4 and PS5

samsung tizen

What is the price of Star+ and what plans are there?

Star+ (monthly): The complete library with television classics is available, as well as live sporting events for S/ 37.90 per month.

Star+ (annual): pay for one year S / 379.90.

Combo+: Combine the subscription you have to Disney + with Star + for S / 44.49 per month.

What movies, series and content does Star+ bring?

These are some of the productions that will have Star+ in their catalog:

sets

this is us

the walking dead

gray’s anatomy

The Simpson

family-guy

Films

Predator full saga

Hard to Kill

alien full series

The plan

beautiful woman

brave heart

titanica

Red alert.

Animated series on Star Plus

The Simpsons, complete collection with all 32 seasons (August 31)

Solar opposites, complete first season (September 29)

Family guy, all 18 seasons available (August 31)

Bob’s burgers, all 10 seasons available (August 31)

Duncanville, Complete Season 1 (Aug 31)

American Dad!, all 16 seasons (August 31)

Futurama, the 10 cycles in broadcast (August 31)

Exclusive movies on Star Plus

Nomadland (August 31)

Judy (August 31)

Friends on vacation (August 31)

What if I already have Disney Plus and want Star Plus?

The Combo+ offer is available, which allows a special package price for those who already have a Disney Plus subscription and wish to contract Star Plus.

“Combo+ makes available to the subscriber an unparalleled commercial offer that includes all this Star+ content, added to all the stories of Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic available on Disney+”, explained the president of Walt Disney Latin America, Diego Lerner.

How much does Combo+ cost? Star Plus and Disney Plus at a single price

Current Disney Plus subscribers have the option to access Star Plus for a special price. For them, they must access the new platform with the same email with which they are registered in Disney + and continue the procedure.

Combo+ price: 44.90 soles per month

Combo+ offers a special price to have Disney Plus and Star Plus.

How to link the Star+ account to my Smart TV?

Star+ is compatible with Samsung Smart TVs of the 2016 and 2020 models and that belong to the category of UHD, Crystal UHD, The Frame, QLED 4K and QLED 8K. People who have any of these devices will be able to download the application through the Samsung AppStore. Likewise, it can be used on LG Smart TVs with web0S 3.0 platform from 2016 onwards.

To download Star+, you must go to the application browser of your Smart TV. If you have a Samsung TV, locate the Samsung App Store or, if you have an LG device, search for the app on the LG Content Store. You can also download it from the Google Play Store for any television that has Android TV.

Star Plus is available in Latin America from this August 31. Photo: Star+