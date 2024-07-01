Disney+ subscription through Mercado Libre changes | Atomix

Last week the long-awaited merger between Disney+ and Star+ in Mexico. In this way, all those who had a subscription to Meli through Mercado Libre, which offered these two services in a package when they were separate, have faced a price change.

Through emails sent to users, Mercado Libre has revealed the new prices for Meli+, which continues to offer the same content, but at a different price, something that might not be to the liking of many. This is how the options look through Mercado Libre:

Disney+ Standard with ads, included in the Meli+ subscription for 129 pesos per month.

Meli+ with Disney+ Standard for 219 pesos per month.

Meli+ with Disney+ Premium for 299 pesos per month, but due to a promotion, the first two months will cost 219 pesos.

While there is not a huge change in the Standard and Premium option, Disney+ Standard subscription with ads has increased in priceand considering that everything is now on just one platform, there isn’t much incentive to pay for this service through Disney+.

Although it is still very early, there is a possibility that Meli+ will eventually disappear. It remains to be seen what will happen with this subscription option in the future.. On related topics, these are the Disney+ releases for July. Likewise, this is everything you need to know about the merger between Disney+ and Star+.

Author’s Note:

Purchasing one of these services through a package will gradually become obsolete. It is much easier to simply go to the official website and pay directly. Special programs are coming to an end, and offers are getting smaller, which may sound negative to some.

Via: Xataka