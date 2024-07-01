SBU Detains Group of People Preparing Riots in Kyiv After Constitution Day

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) detained a group of people who were preparing public unrest in Kyiv after Constitution Day on June 30. According to the Ukrainian agency, the special services managed to prevent a coup d’etat.

At the head of the group of public “activists” who were preparing a number of provocations was the co-founder of the public organization. As reported by the SBU, since 2015 the company has been known for its anti-Ukrainian actions.

Under the guise of holding a so-called “veche”, the perpetrators planned to announce the “removal from power” of the current military-political leadership of Ukraine. Then they hoped to seize the building of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine and block its work SBU press service

In order to attract people, the provocateurs planned to organize a meeting in the center of Kyiv, which would supposedly be peaceful. In this way, they wanted to use the majority of the participants in the action so that they would not guess what they were participating in. “The perpetrators planned to disseminate information about the “unrest” in Kyiv through domestic and foreign information resources. In this way, they hoped to destabilize the socio-political situation within our country,” the department said.

Photo: Reuters

Those detained face up to 10 years in prison

To implement the plans, the organizer attracted several accomplices – representatives of public organizations from Kyiv, Dnipro and other regions. They communicated in different messengers, avoiding personal meetings in full force.

The SBU managed to detain the attackers before they could carry out their plans. During searches in this case, weapons and ammunition, various equipment and rough notes with evidence of criminal acts were discovered. The detainees are suspected of committing crimes under Parts 1, 2, 3 of Article 109 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (“Actions and calls to action aimed at violently changing or overthrowing the constitutional order or seizing state power”).

All of them concluded into custody. They face up to 10 years in prison with confiscation of property.

Photo: Valentyn Ogirenko / Reuters

There was a wave of protests in Ukraine

On June 20, in the Lviv region of Ukraine, bus passengers blocked the Ternopil-Lviv highway because employees of the territorial recruitment center (TRC, similar to a military registration and enlistment office) tried to forcibly mobilize the driver.

A week later, protesters came to the Kyiv railway station, blocking the approach to it. “Because of this, train departures were delayed for ten minutes so that people could get on their trains,” local media wrote.

Related materials:

In addition, military-related vehicles were destroyed in several Ukrainian cities. For example, a vehicle belonging to a Primorsky TCC employee was burned in Odessa. Military vehicles were burned in Kyiv and Poltava Oblast, as well as in Nikolaev and Kamenskoye. In Ukraine, it was assumed that the arsonists deliberately targeted military vehicles.

Earlier, the SBU detained two colonels who were preparing an assassination attempt on Zelensky

In May, the SBU announced the detention of attackers who were preparing the physical elimination of representatives of the highest military-political leadership of Ukraine, in particular, the country’s President Vladimir Zelensky.

As a result of operational actions, two colonels of one of the departments of the State Security Administration were detained. According to the department, they “leaked” secret information from Russia and were looking for military personnel close to Zelensky’s security who would help in taking the president hostage with his subsequent liquidation.