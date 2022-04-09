The new series from Marvel Studios, “moon knight”, reached the platform of Disney Plus last March 30. To date, two episodes titled “The goldfish problem” and “Summon the suit” have been released, while the third chapter is expected to debut next week on April 13.

As a prelude, Disney and Marvel have revealed a promotional video for the episode, in which they show us a new look at Marc Spector with Khonshu, as well as a glimpse of a possible confrontation between the protagonist and Arthur Harrow.

“Moon Knight”, the new Marvel series on Disney+, is being bombarded with bad reviews on IMDb due to a reference to Armenian culture in the first episode. Photo: Marvel

What is “Moon knight” about?

The official synopsis reads as follows: “It follows Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift shop clerk, who suffers from blackouts and flashbacks to another life,” reads the official synopsis. “Steven discovers that he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. As Steven/Marc’s enemies converge on them, they must navigate their complex identities as they plunge into a deadly mystery among the mighty gods of Egypt.”

“Moon Knight” by Marc Spector. Photo: Marvel Entertainment Youtube Channel

What will we see in “Moon knight” episode 3?

Although the title and synopsis of the third installment are not yet known, Disney Plus Y Marvel have revealed a teaser promotional video, which you can watch below.

The six-episode series will premiere every Wednesday and is directed by acclaimed filmmaker Mohamed Diab, along with Synchronic duo Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead.