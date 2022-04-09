This Thursday, April 7, the third chapter of the series of Halowhich shocked all the fans after showing us the butt of the master Chief. It seems that Paramount+ cannot wait for the subscribers of this service to enjoy the fourth episode, since they have already released a video preview that you can enjoy here.

The fourth episode of the series will be known as homecoming, and it seems that Kwan Ha will return to the planet Madrigal after the events of the previous chapter. After the death of her father, she will be seeking to retake power and free the planet from the control of the UNSC with the help of Soren. On the other hand, the Master Chief and Dr. Catherine Halsey will investigate the past John on Eridanus II to find out what exactly is going on with the artifact that the Covenant I was looking for.

home coming will come to Paramount+ the next April 14th.

Publisher’s note: The truth is that the Halo series is not as bad as I thought, but it still does not completely convince me. It definitely has a lot of interesting elements that have never been explored in video games before, although I still have a hard time seeing Pablo Schreiber as the Master Chief.

Via: Paramount+