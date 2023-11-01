Starting today, November 1, 2023, the new subscription plan with advertising Of Disney+ flanked by others two options without advertisements , with prices starting from 5.99 euros per month. Let’s see the details below:

New subscription options same amount of content

Previously Disney+ offered a single subscription plan costing 8.99 euros per month. Customers with a active subscription they will be able to maintain their current subscription, which will be renamed Disney+ Premium, or they will be able to choose to upgrade to Standard or Standard with advertising starting from the billing period.

For those unfamiliar, Disney+ is a subscription service that offers a large and varied catalog of films and TV series, including exclusive original content from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, Star and much more, with content which can be viewed via browser, PC, iOS and Android devices, PlayStation and Xbox consoles, compatible Smart TVs.