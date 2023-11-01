Starting today, November 1, 2023, the new subscription plan with advertising Of Disney+flanked by others two options without advertisements, with prices starting from 5.99 euros per month. Let’s see the details below:
Standard with advertising
- Advertising: Yes
- Price: 5.99 euros per month
- Video quality: up to 1080p Full HD
- Simultaneous plays: up to two
- Downloads: no
- Audio: up to 5.1
Standard
- Advertising: No
- Price: 8.99 euros per month or 89.90 euros per year
- Video quality: up to 1080p Full HD
- Simultaneous plays: up to two
- Download: Yes, up to 10 devices
- Audio: up to 5.1
Premium
- Advertising: No
- Price: 11.90 euros per month or 119.90 euros per year
- Video quality: up to 4K UHD and HDR
- Simultaneous playback: up to 10 devices
- Audio: Up to Dolby Atmos audio
New subscription options same amount of content
Previously Disney+ offered a single subscription plan costing 8.99 euros per month. Customers with a active subscription they will be able to maintain their current subscription, which will be renamed Disney+ Premium, or they will be able to choose to upgrade to Standard or Standard with advertising starting from the billing period.
For those unfamiliar, Disney+ is a subscription service that offers a large and varied catalog of films and TV series, including exclusive original content from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, Star and much more, with content which can be viewed via browser, PC, iOS and Android devices, PlayStation and Xbox consoles, compatible Smart TVs.
