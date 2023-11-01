Lieksa | A locomotive and a van collided – according to the police, the accident is serious

The investigation of the accident and the clearing of the accident site may cause inconvenience to other traffic on Lapalientie.

In Lieksa In North Karelia, a locomotive and a van have collided with each other, Eastern Finland police and rescue services announced. The authorities have not yet given information about possible personal injuries caused in Turma, but the police characterized the accident as serious.

The collision happened in Lapalie, south of the center of Lieksa, in the afternoon. The police and emergency services are at the scene.

The investigation of the accident and the clearing of the accident site may cause inconvenience to other traffic on Lapalientie.

The police announced that they would provide more information about the case later today.