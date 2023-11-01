Wednesday, November 1, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Lieksa | A locomotive and a van collided – according to the police, the accident is serious

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 1, 2023
in World Europe
0
Lieksa | A locomotive and a van collided – according to the police, the accident is serious

The investigation of the accident and the clearing of the accident site may cause inconvenience to other traffic on Lapalientie.

In Lieksa In North Karelia, a locomotive and a van have collided with each other, Eastern Finland police and rescue services announced. The authorities have not yet given information about possible personal injuries caused in Turma, but the police characterized the accident as serious.

The collision happened in Lapalie, south of the center of Lieksa, in the afternoon. The police and emergency services are at the scene.

The investigation of the accident and the clearing of the accident site may cause inconvenience to other traffic on Lapalientie.

The police announced that they would provide more information about the case later today.

#Lieksa #locomotive #van #collided #police #accident

See also  NATO | Sweden's NATO impasse will be resolved at a meeting convened by Jens Stoltenberg in Brussels
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Iván René Valenciano: forceful statements from his wife after the scandal

Iván René Valenciano: forceful statements from his wife after the scandal

Recommended

No Result
View All Result