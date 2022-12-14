THE TRUTH Wednesday, December 14, 2022, 12:33 p.m.



The Civil Guard dismantled an indoor cannabis plantation in a building in the urban area of ​​Águilas. The actions began thanks to citizen collaboration last summer with the ‘Doctor 22’ operation, which ended with the arrest of the four members of a gang as alleged perpetrators of crimes against public health, for growing or manufacturing drugs, and for fraud. of electrical fluid, due to an illegal connection to the electrical supply to provide energy to the greenhouse.

The specialists in the Judicial Police of the Civil Guard opened the investigation after a series of suspicions about a building that, apparently, was used as a greenhouse for the subsequent manipulation of cannabis. The first indications made it possible to identify a group of people, who were allegedly behind the perpetrators of the criminal acts investigated, for which reason the agents, with judicial authorization, made the entry and search

Once all the necessary evidence had been obtained, the Civil Guard, in collaboration with the Águilas Local Police, carried out the exploitation phase of the operation in which, with prior judicial authorization, they entered and searched the house. Inside, a cannabis plantation was found with more than 200 plants, more than 5 kilograms of marijuana buds in the process of drying and already prepared for sale, and numerous doses of cocaine. Next to the greenhouse, various materials were found for its maintenance, such as lighting, irrigation, heating and ventilation devices.

The search concluded with the arrest of the four suspects. The investigation shows that the capacity of the plantation could allow this group to grow more than a thousand plants each year. The detainees, the seized drugs, the seized effects and the proceedings conducted have been made available to the Investigating Court of Lorca.