Investigative Committee initiated the transfer from the Ministry of Internal Affairs of materials on a fatal accident with an ambulance near Tomsk

In the Tomsk region, the leadership of the regional department of the Investigative Committee of Russia (TFR) initiated the transfer of verification materials on the death of four ambulance workers in an accident on the Tomsk-Mariinsk highway. About this on Wednesday, December 14, informs regional administration of the TFR.

According to the investigation, the materials from the bodies of inquiry of the regional Ministry of Internal Affairs will be transferred to the investigators of the TFR. The accident happened in the daytime at the 46th kilometer of the highway. During the accident, the truck collided with an ambulance. The three medics inside and the ambulance driver died at the scene.

Earlier, the governor of the region, Vladimir Mazur, said that among the dead in a fatal accident was the deputy chief physician of the regional perinatal center. The accident also claimed the lives of the head of the adult intensive care unit and a nurse.

The accident became known on the afternoon of December 14. According to preliminary data, the truck was moving from the direction of the village of Turuntaevo, and the ambulance was traveling from the city of Tomsk to the city of Asino.