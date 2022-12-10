The Civil Guard of the Region of Murcia carried out operation ‘Acebucheros’, an investigation to clarify various crimes against property committed on farms in Mula, which culminated in the dismantling of a criminal group based in Calasparra and made up of four people, who were investigated and who were investigated as alleged perpetrators of the crime of theft.

After the operation, which is part of the ‘Plan against theft of agricultural and livestock farms’, the Benemérita has so far clarified two crimes of theft of almonds and olives committed on farms in Mula and recovered more than 200 kilograms of stolen olives, which were returned to their owner.

The proceedings began when the Civil Guard detected the increase in theft of agricultural products from farms in the municipality of Mula, specifically a crime of theft in which a large quantity of almonds was stolen and various criminal acts related to the theft of olives, that generated some social alarm among the neighbors and farmers.

Before the first criminal acts, members of the ROCA Team (against robberies in the field) of the Civil Guard opened the operation with two main objectives: to gather all possible evidence about the criminal acts already committed and to prevent the consummation of new crimes.

The first investigations carried out made it possible to verify that the thefts were committed mainly in the areas of Cagitán and El Ardal and that they were carried out at times when the presence of owners and witnesses was practically nil, generally in the central hours of the day, and that in order to materialize the The abductions moved in vehicles such as vans and large cars, moving along neighboring roads and with difficult access to avoid detection.

All the evidence collected led the civil guards to set the main line of investigation on a group of people from Calasparra with considerable mobility and knowledge of the area where they were operating. Once all the necessary evidence was obtained, the Civil Guard established a search device for the suspects, which culminated in their location and investigation, who were instructed to proceed as alleged perpetrators of the crime of theft on farms.

During the actions carried out in the operation, the civil guards managed to recover several hundred kilograms of olives of the ecological olive variety, which were delivered to their owners. The analysis of the information obtained during the investigation allowed to clarify, so far, two crimes against property, although it is not ruled out that they are behind the authorship of more criminal acts. Those investigated, the effects seized and the proceedings conducted were made available to the Investigating Court of Mula.