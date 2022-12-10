He had followed his favorite team away and on his return home he met his end: Giuseppe Vitiello was only 31 years old

Another tragedy on Italian roads, which this time cost the life of a 31-year-old man and father of three small children. His name was Joseph Vitiello and, on December 8th, he was returning home after having attended the match of his favorite team, Scafatese Calcio, as a fan. Fatal the collision with a shooting.

These are unfortunately black days for the world of Italian football, especially for the amateur one. In recent days the news had spread, for example, of the disappearance of Daniele Bosica, a young footballer of only 18 years.

The member of Renato Curi Angolana, the Abruzzo team from Città Sant’Angelo, is gone forever after having fought for about a year with a bad bad which left him no escape. He had discovered the disease 12 months ago, when following a fortuitous game clash the doctors subjected him to tests and analyzes which brought out the bitter truth.

Giuseppe Vitiello was not a footballer, but like Daniele he loved football very much and was a huge fan of his hometown team, Get smart.

Last 8 December, as on every occasion, he followed Scafatese Calcio 1922 away to the Domenico Sessa stadium in Castel San Giorgio. On returning home, unfortunately the irreparable happened.

Condolences for Giuseppe Vitiello

The 31 year old, father of three small childrenwas on board his scooter and was driving along the A30 motorway, at the Nocera – Pagani junction.

Suddenly, a shot starting from a rest area, it overwhelmed it in full, causing its disastrous fall. Despite the timely arrival of rescuers on site, the scooter driver was not there nothing to do unless it is confirmed that he is dead.

Now an entire city is in mourning, not just Giuseppe’s family. Very touching and heartfelt, for example, the message of condolence posted on Facebook from Christopher Save yourselfmayor of Scafati: