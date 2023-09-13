In an unfortunate incident that took place in the National Cinemathequein Mexico City, Laura, a transgender womanfound himself at the center of an act of discrimination which has sparked outrage on social media and a public apology from the cultural institution.

What was the attack on a trans woman like at the National Cinematheque?

The events occurred on Tuesday September 12 in the facilities of the National Cinematheque, when Laura decided to use the women’s bathroom. However, his experience turned into a humiliating and offensive situation when the staff of security took her out of the bathroom with violencea, even going to the extreme of call her “sir”.

A video captured by a friend of Laura documents this unfortunate episode, allowing the online community to demonstrate what happened.

Laura defends herself against acts of discrimination

In the images, we can see Laura defending her right to use the bathroom corresponding to her gender identity while expressing outrage at the conduct of security officers. One of them even kicked the bathroom door. in an act of physical aggression.

“Support me by recording this, it is a discriminatory act in the National Cinematheque. She kicked my door and hit it very hard (…) how many more times is it going to happen, “taking trans women out of the women’s bathroom”said Laura, visibly angry.

In addition to the physical violence, Laura’s friend reported on her social networks that The officer who took her out of the bathroom continued calling her “sir.”even though Laura is a transgender woman.

They ask for intervention from CONAPRED; National Cinematheque apologizes

The incident became a trend on social media, with many users urging the National Council to Prevent Discrimination (CONAPRED) to intervene. In response to growing public outrage, the National Cinematheque issued an official statement in which apologized to Laura and strongly condemned the events.

The institution expressed its commitment to respect and gender equality, reaffirming that discrimination has no place in its regulations. “We regret what happened today and We apologize to the user Laura for the act of intolerance that she was subjected to by the private security service.“, they expressed in the statement.

In addition to the apology, the National Cinematheque assured that Laura received immediate attention and that appropriate measures will be taken regarding the security personnel involved in the incident.

In an effort to prevent future discriminatory acts, the institution committed to carrying out training courses on human rights, non-discrimination and equality for all its staff, in collaboration with CONAPRED.