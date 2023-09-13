Ferrari doesn’t want to disfigure itself in Singapore, although the Marina Bay track is one of the least suitable for the SF-23. Fred Vasseur, however, despite being aware of the difficulties that the red has faced in tortuous circuits such as Budapest and Zandvoort, looks to Marina Bay with a certain expectation, as if the positive weekend in Monza could find an extension in South-East Asia.

The trip to the City-State located on the extreme southern tip of the Malaysian peninsula has particularities that make it unique in the Formula 1 calendar, so we asked Doctor Fred Fernando, a 63-year-old Ferrari doctor from Rome to explain to us how the Ferrari staff Maranello team is preparing for this round of the world championship.

Singapore is one of the most climatically demanding races. How is this trip from the team’s point of view?

“The weather conditions in Singapore during the month of September are quite extreme as we experience very high humidity levels and frequent rainfall. Daytime temperatures can vary from 27 to 31 degrees, while the humidity can exceed 80%. Ferrari always places the health of the person at the center through the Formula Benessere program, which includes annual clinical checks with the promotion of correct lifestyles and the prescription of physical exercise, therefore we are convinced that all members of the team will be able to cope without problems with these extreme conditions.”

Singapore: the teams will maintain the European schedules with the race at night Photo by: Lionel Ng / Motorsport Images

The team’s schedules in Singapore are completely anomalous, while in Japan we will have a more conventional weekend. How did you suggest the team manage itself to ensure that performance does not suffer?

“Singapore is an anomalous race, where given the evening times on the track, we tend to maintain almost European times, but then we will go to Japan, where we will return to racing with more conventional daytime times and the time difference will be felt even more” .

“We recommend gradually adapting your sleep in the days before the trip, moving bedtime and mealtimes closer to the time zone of the destination country. It is also necessary to drink a lot of water, because dehydration can worsen the effects of jetlag, while alcohol and caffeine are definitely not recommended because they can disturb sleep.”

“Another system we suggest is short rests (power naps) of around 20-30 minutes, which can provide a quick boost of energy when needed. However, the use of smartphones, TVs or other light sources in the hour before sleep should be avoided because white light can suppress the production of melatonin. To cope with the environmental conditions, the advice remains to maintain an adequate hydro-saline intake and to consume light meals, and in this sense the catering on the track has agreed a targeted menu with us”.

What are the most frequent problems you find yourself having to manage as team doctors in Singapore?

“The most frequent clinical requests are the usual ones, those of a musculoskeletal nature (e.g. contractures, lumbago, neck pain), which in this race can increase due to the powerful air conditioning to which the team is often exposed after having sweated a lot”.

“Linked to the same reason are problems of the respiratory tract (colds and flu syndromes), while those of the digestive system (gastroenteritis, constipation) and sleep-wake rhythm disorders are exacerbated by long journeys, environmental conditions and foods consumed outside. from the runway, which may prove hygienically unsuitable. For this reason, a doctor and a physiotherapist are always present at every Grand Prix following the Scuderia.”