In the latest Instagram photos of Huma Abedin and Alex Soros you don't see parties, beaches or plates of food. They are not like the others. The last image of Soros (New York, 38 years old) is at a dinner in Munich for the Open Society foundation, giving the inaugural speech with Ursula von der Leyen. Those of Abedin (Michigan, 49 years old), from a few months ago, are at the party for a podcast about women managers, at conferences she has given in Miami, at New York Fashion Week or on the red carpet at the Met Gala. However, in their profiles you can no longer see one that, when posted in their respective Stories, disappeared within hours: in which they posed together, holding each other's waists, among red roses, boxes of jewels and hearts in a restaurant in Paris. They celebrated Valentine's Day together. With it, both of them, powerful, rich, democrats and deeply immersed in the highest circles of American power, showed that they have become the new couple of the year by surprise. Or, perhaps, not so much.

Abedin and Soros are two of the most famous, yet discreet, bachelors in high society on the American East Coast. Rich, excellently connected, elegant and, now, dating. It was not until a few days ago that their relationship became public. She, Hillary Clinton's right-hand woman and “second daughter,” as the former Secretary of State herself calls her, is divorced from a controversial former congressman sentenced to prison. He, manager of a fortune of 25,000 million dollars (and heir to another 6,700) and until now described by the American press as playboy, seem to have met their match. As sources familiar with their surroundings and their relationship stated to a New York magazine, “they are the classic couple of the Clinton universe. Alex is the perfect match for Huma. He is incredibly rich and powerful, most importantly to Huma.”

The names of both have been known in power circles, especially Democrats, for decades, but until now they had not appeared in magazines for their sentimental and personal lives, or not too much, especially that of Soros, known and photographed since his birth. . His father, the Hungarian tycoon George Soros, 93, has been married twice and has had five children: Robert, Andrea and Jonathan, who was aiming for the succession, with the German daughter Annaliese Witschak; and Alexander and Gregory with Susan Weber; He is now married to Tamiko Bolton. As if from a spin off from the series Succession In question, the eldest of the two second children unexpectedly received the keys to the empire last June, and is now the one at the head especially of the family's philanthropic work, managed through Open Society (with funds of 32,000 million dollars; now there are about 25,000 left) with which they make donations at a rate of 1.5 billion dollars annually. Although George Soros, with a personal fortune of almost $7 billion, has supported Democrats for decades (in fact, he was among the top 10 donors to Hillary Clinton's campaign in 2016, with almost $10 million), Alex has already He has made it clear that his investment path is going to be “more political” than his 92-year-old father, and that he intends to broaden his “liberal goals” by veering slightly more to the left, supporting campaigns such as gender equality or the right to abortion. To this end, he has met with part of the Biden administration, with Justin Trudeau and with Lula da Silva. Photos of him with Emmanuel Macron, Kamala Harris and Barack Obama, among others, are common on his social networks.

From the cradle, Alex Soros has moved easily in the most exclusive circles and has made good friends within them. Among others, Bill Clinton, with whom he has been close for years. Both made a pilgrimage to Rome last year to visit Pope Francis, who received them both in a private audience at his residence in Santa Marta, in the Vatican. Chelsea Clinton, the former president's only daughter, and her husband, Marc Mezvinsky, are from the same family and close friends of Alexander, whom they have come to call “family” on their social networks.

And that consideration within the inner circle is repeated with Abedin. It is not clear where the new couple met but it is clear that, although they have been together for almost a decade, they move in the same waters. Abedin has for years been one of Hillary Clinton's right-hand men, her closest collaborator. In fact, the former US Secretary of State considers it to be her blood. The daughter of an Indian Muslim intellectual and a Pakistani academic, since she was a baby she grew up in Jeddah (Saudi Arabia) and returned to her native country at 18 to study at George Washington University. At just 19 years old, she got a scholarship at the White House and she ended up, instead of in the presidential office, in that of the then first lady, and since then they have always worked together. First she was her assistant and, ahead of the 2016 elections, her campaign vice president. In 2012, the magazine time considered her one of the 40 most promising stars under 40 on the American political scene.

Chelsea Clinton, Marc Mezvinsky and Alex Soros at an auction and charity dinner held at Cipriani restaurant in New York in June 2017. Patrick McMullan (Getty Images)

His relationship with the presidential family is such that it was Bill Clinton who, in 2010 and after nine years of relationship, married Abedin to the then congressman Anthony Weiner: “I only have one daughter; If I had another one, it would be Huma,” said Hillary Clinton at the wedding. The couple met, where else, at a Democratic convention, and politics was key in their almost 15-year relationship (in fact, he tried to run for mayor of New York), in which they had a son, Jordan . In August 2016, in the middle of the election campaign, Weiner faced his second and most serious scandal of exchanging sexual messages that damaged his reputation, that of his wife and that of her boss.

If his 2011 scandal put the marriage in danger, in this 2016 one Abedin said enough and asked for a divorce. In the images that she exchanged with other women, Weiner was shown in his underwear and in the same bed as her son. In May 2017 the issue escalated and Weiner pleaded guilty to sending photographs of sexual content to a minor under 15 years of age; In September, he was sentenced to 21 months in prison and served 18. In the book that Abedin released in the fall of 2021, he revealed that going through it was so hard that he contemplated suicide. Now, they are sometimes seen together with their son or at charity galas, where they usually have to deny rumors of reconciliation.

Anthony Weiner and Huma Abedin, during Weiner's 2013 campaign for mayor of New York. Andrew Savulich (Getty Images)

Since then, she has maintained a low social profile. She is a fashion lover—if her career had not been in politics she would have dedicated herself to that sector—she is a good friend of Anna Wintour, the top person in charge of the magazine. Vogue. In fact, it was she who introduced Abedin and actor-director Bradley Cooper a couple of years ago in the hope of forging a romance. The relationship was very short, only a few months during the summer of 2022, but the press did not hesitate to call them “the new George and Amal Clooney.” He is now dating model Gigi Hadid, but they continue to maintain a close friendship.

The new relationship between Soros and Abedin aims high, due to their lifestyles and common friends and interests. Some of his acquaintances stated in the media Page Six be excited about this relationship, especially after the tough divorce that the advisor has gone through, whom they describe as “an interesting and intelligent woman,” while they say of him that she is “insightful in business,” although a few years ago she was “ a little weird” and he didn't like cameras or the social life, which she can now help reinforce. Some Democratic donors who know her also say that she “has always wanted to be part of the American version of royalty.” He is brushing it with the tips of her fingers.