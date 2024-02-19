The younger sister of the British Duchess Kate Middleton, Pippa, was caught by the paparazzi during a beach holiday with her family. The corresponding pictures were published on the portal Page Six.

The 40-year-old celebrity was photographed wearing a bright green bikini from the Paula Hermanny brand, which cost $216 (20 thousand rubles). At the same time, Middleton's hair was pulled back into a bun, and she accessorized with sunglasses and a white watch. It is known that she spends her holidays on the island of St. Barths.

In September 2023, pictures of Pippa Middleton in a bikini already appeared online. Then a relative of the royal lady was spotted on the pier near the hotel wearing a pink bikini from the Heidi Klein brand.