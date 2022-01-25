Hubble is one of the most renowned space telescopes in modern astronomy that orbits outside the Earth’s atmosphere, responsible for most of the new discoveries in space and stunning images of the universe that have gone around the world.

NASA continually surprises us by showing unusual scenes from space captured by the telescope. From a galaxy with an unusual structure, to two galaxies interacting with each other, there are many images that can be within the reach of any lover of space.

+ Webb space telescope reaches its destination, 1.5 million km from Earth, says NASA

Now, the space organism starts to make available a tool users that allows them to see which photograph was taken by the Hubble telescope from space, on their birthday, according to the newspaper ‘La Vanguardia’.

The famous space telescope has been orbiting outside the atmosphere since April 24, 1990. That’s why users can search any date since then to see the stunning images of space that Hubble has captured.

The procedure to consult the photographs is simple: the user must select the day and month that he wants to see through the website and press the ‘Send’ button so that the image is displayed on the screen, together with a brief description.

Users who want to can download the images with higher resolution and still see more detailed information about the space scene, through the links in the upper right corner of the image.

It is a special detail for space lovers and enthusiasts, or even to surprise family members on important dates in an original way.

