Rafael Nadal had to struggle five sets and four hours and eight minutes to get the better of Denis Shapovalov and reach the semi-final of the Australian Open. The Majorcan, after having won the first two sets with a certain ease, has instead lost the next two allowing the Canadian to get back into the game and frighten him. Nadal, not at his best physically, claimed the most experience in the fifth set, which ended 6-3. The first four ended up with mirror scores: 6-3, 6-4, 4-6, 3-6. Great disappointment about the mistake that gave victory to the opponent: racket thrown to the ground and destroyed in a gesture of anger. A feeling that he had already expressed in the first set because he was annoyed by what, according to him, was a waste of Nadal’s time: “You are all corrupt!”, The sentence addressed twice to the judge.

«I don’t know how I managed to win, I am destroyed. Today is very hot, I was not trained for a match like this “: these are the words of an exhausted Nadal, who reaches the semifinals in Melbourne for the seventh time:” I had problems with my stomach and I’m so-so, luckily I served well. I am no longer 21, but now I have two days to rest ». The twenty-first victory of a Grand Slam is in the sights. But first he will have to face, on Friday, the winner of the match between Matteo Berrettini and Frenchman Gaël Monfils, now on the field and 1-0 (6-4) ahead in 35 minutes of play.

