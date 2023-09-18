If you are looking for a new cell phone that stands out for quality, you surely have in mind brands like Samsung and Apple, However, due to its price you do not want it to affect your pocket, look at the big discounts on these 5 cheapest iPhone and Samsung models at Walmart.

The American corporation that operates chains of discount department stores and warehouse clubs, Walmart, usually stands out among its rivals by placing great offers and sales in its categories, like this time that impacted technology lovers, especially those who want a Samsung cell phone or iPhone.

Enjoying a phone that stands out for its image, thus enjoying all the applications, is something that everyone wants, therefore, Walmart offers its customers 5 iPhone and Samsung models, know these options, so that find the smartphone you need so much.

Walmart, seeking to satisfy the needs of its customers, offers a wide variety of items, this time, it placed must-see models from Apple and Samsung, look at the prices and features.

Samsung Galaxy A04E Dual sim 32GB

Enjoying a screen with a refined design with a glossy finish is possible thanks to the Galaxy A04E model, likewise, this device stands out for its fast and efficient performance.

⦿ Price: $1,699.00

⦿ Octa-Core 2.3 GHz, 1.8 GHz Processor

⦿ 6.5″ screen, full rectangle

⦿ Rear camera 13 MP + 2 MP

⦿ Front camera 5 MP

⦿ RAM memory (GB) 3

⦿ Internal memory 32GB

⦿ Android

⦿ Dual sim

Galaxy A14 4G 128GB Smartphone

Being able to enjoy your favorite series, play and enjoy each of your applications on your smartphone is possible with the Galaxy A14, which gives you a unique experience thanks to its high definition and true-to-life colors with technology. FHD+ screen, in addition to being able to capture wonderful landscape photographs.

⦿ Price: $2,299.00

⦿ 6.6-inch Infinity-V display of the Galaxy A14 4G

⦿ FHD+ screen technology. Galaxy A14 4G

⦿ 50 MP Main Camera

Apple iPhone 11 64GB Black Refurbished

You will be able to enjoy impressive photographs, thanks to its 12 Mpx dual camera system with wide angle and ultra wide angle, in addition to capturing incredible videos with high resolution and a great level of detail.

⦿ Price: $5,999.00

⦿ Internal Memory Measure: 64 GB

⦿ Internal Memory: 64 GB

⦿ Width of the Assembled Product: 12.7 cm

⦿ Weight of the Assembled Product: 0.01 kg

⦿ Type of battery contained: Integrated Rechargeable

⦿ SIM Type: Nano

⦿ Processor: IOS

⦿ RAM memory: 4 GB

⦿Model Number: iPhone 11

⦿ Wi-Fi: Yes

⦿ Screen Size: 6.1 Inches

⦿ Commercial Model Name: 11

iPhone 13 Apple 128 GB Pink Refurbished

Enjoying a good camera is what all iPhone enthusiasts expect, therefore, we tell you that this model stands out for retaining the 6.1-inch OLED screen, so you can navigate through your applications and enjoy your content clearly.

⦿ Price: $11,199.00

⦿ 6.1-inch OLED display

⦿Apple A15 Bionic processor

⦿ Main camera is dual, with 12MP wide and ultrawide lenses with IBIS and 2x optical zoom, and the front camera is 12MP

⦿ Stereo speakers, supports fast charging both wired and wireless

⦿ Dust resistant

⦿ Supports 5G networks

Phone 12 mini 64 Gb Purple Refurbished

⦿ Price: $6,299.00

⦿ Length of the Assembled Product: 10 cm

⦿ Height of the Assembled Product: 5 cm

⦿ Packaging Contents: 1 cell phone and 1 charging cable

⦿ Internal Memory: 64 GB

⦿ Width of the Assembled Product: 5 cm

⦿ Weight of the Assembled Product: 0.01 kg

⦿ Screen Size: 5 Inches

⦿ Processor: A14 Bionic Chip

⦿ RAM memory: 4 GB