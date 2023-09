Monday, September 18, 2023, 01:05







Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

Since August 17, 2020, María del Carmen Méndez Ruiz (Cieza, 1967) has been the Director of Planning and Development of the Airport Department (DA) of the Dominican Republic, equivalent in Spain to Aena.

Before, also in the Dominican Republic, she was an advisor for Planning, Development and International Cooperation…

This content is exclusive for subscribers