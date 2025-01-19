Two out of three workers do not disconnect completely from work when their workday ends

Although the law specifies that the employee is not obliged to respond to messages outside of their working day, this tool blurs the line between personal and work.

An out-of-hours notification. The phone vibrates and, although the workday is over, curiosity – or perhaps obligation – pushes us to look. It is a message in the work group. This constant availability, facilitated by applications like WhatsApp, has blurred the boundaries between professional and personal life…









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only