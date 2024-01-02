Ssupertalent Luke Littler has reached the final of the Darts World Cup and is on the verge of the big hit. The 16-year-old Englishman continued his sensational winning streak with a 6-2 win in the semifinals against his compatriot and former champion Rob Cross and could be crowned the youngest world champion in history on Wednesday evening.

In the final the teenager will face Luke Humphries or Scott Williams (both England), who will meet in the second semi-final this evening. Littler, who was hailed as a “child prodigy” in the English media, delivered another astonishingly calm top performance in a thrilling duel at eye level, as in the previous rounds.

With its strong performances and youthful nature, “The Nuke” has quickly become a crowd favorite at Alexandra Palace. For Cross, who was the first player to turn around a 0-4 deficit in the quarter-finals the day before against Chris Dobey in the “Ally Pally”, the dream of a second title after 2018 was dashed.

The youngest world title holder from the Professional Darts Corporation (PDC) is Michael van Gerwen, who surprisingly failed against Williams in the quarter-finals on New Year's Day. The Dutchman triumphed in London for the first time in 2014 at the age of 24.