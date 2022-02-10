The data of the rating of the most promising Russian suitors has been disclosed. This was reported RIA News with reference to the study of the Rabota.ru service.

Muscovites top the list: according to Russian women, the most attractive potential husbands live in the capital. In second place were the St. Petersburgers. The top five also included residents of southern cities – Sochi, Yalta and Krasnodar. At the same time, 45 percent of respondents said that a promising groom can be found in any city.

However, 78 percent of the women surveyed noted that they were not ready to move in order to find a future spouse. More than four thousand Russian women took part in the study.

Earlier it became known that the oldest bride in the Moscow registry office, who registered the marriage in 2021, was 91 years old. The oldest groom of the past year was 95 years old.