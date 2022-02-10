Great day for those who after the reveal were waiting for information on Salt and Sacrificebecause they got much more than just notions, but also a new trailer it’s a release date. The title will in fact be available starting from May 10 on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

At the center of the game is there the Inquisitiona mysterious and ancient order that has long served the kingdom with an incessant search and purge of all manifestations of magicthat force of distortion of reality that consumes those who are foolish enough to make use of it, until they become living embodiments of an inextinguishable chaos.

Through PlayStation Blogthe developer behind art design, animation and level design and more, shared some information about the game with players, especially interesting details about the game. PvP. First, we have been assured (indeed, even promised) that within the game, PvP will be engageable. only if you want toas many players are not fond of experiences involving features against other people.

We are then explained that PvP will be more dynamic than that of Salt and Sanctuarywhich given the addition of the sprint in Salt and Sacrifice, it will also be possible to carry out unique attacks in the race, many of which will throw opponents away. There will also be a hook to avoid falling, dozens of Runic Arts to explore, alchemical bombs that you can swap quickly for ranged attacks and more.

Finally, we are assured that if we try PvP, there will be a lot of satisfaction for the players, whether it is a well-placed arrow, a parry executed at the right time, and all that will lead us to cheer for the victory.

Reminding you that the revealed date is set for May 10, we propose you at the bottom of the news the new trailer revealed today.