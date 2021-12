Laughing in the pub until the wee hours or singing along with your favorite band: we’ll have to postpone it for a while. The evening lockdown in the Netherlands will be extended by three weeks, partly due to the unrest that has arisen around the new omikron variant. Is there understanding from the branches, or could the cabinet have or should have decided differently? An overview of all reactions.

#Disbelief #bad #news #press #conference #country