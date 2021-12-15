“We have hit rock bottom.” The quote is attributed to Alessio Lisci, who could not define more clearly and forcefully the moment that Levante is going through, but it represents the sentiment of all Levantinism. Bottom line in the League, struck down from the Copa del Rey by a team from the First RFEF, with three coaches so far this season, without a sports direction to face the winter market and, worst, with a project adrift, Quico Catalán and the squad face a crisis of historic dimensions in Orriols.

Levante sinks to constant improvisation in the decision making that is made patent in every movement of the board for trying to straighten the course Given the threat of decline for a club that will present accounts with more than 23 million in losses on December 22 and with the weight of two long-term loans worth 130 million euros (60 of the financing of Edmond de Rothschild and practically 69.8 of the agreement with CVC). The blow comes at the worst moment.

Since the dismissal of Paco López, the club has been lurching in search of solutions at the mercy of the circumstances. The bet for Javi Pereira, marked from the beginning by its difficult departure from China, it also took the sporting leadership ahead after just seven games. The Badajoz coach arrived three days after its premiere, while Getafe had already been with Quique Sánchez Flores in command after firing Michel.

Lisci, that precisely today marks one year since he took the reins of the subsidiary after the dismissal of Luis García Tevenet, ascending from Youth to First in less than 365 days, he went from acting “until the match against Osasuna” to being ratified in the position. The Italian, however, has been able to gather consensus among the fans in his favor and, for the moment, he is the only one who raises his voice and speaks clearly in the face of adversity.

In sports, the elimination of the cup is not only another blow in a tough season, without subtracting an iota of merit from Alcoyano, worthy winner of the tie, also when managing a squad of 27 footballers who must dignify the remainder of the season. Even in the League of five changes, a third of the dressing room (nine, if all are available) will be left with the long face day after day. It is certainly not the best environment for navigating rough waters.

The Cup meant fresh air and minutes for the less common in the domestic competition, where Levante accumulated 25 games without winning, beating LaLiga’s all-time record. In 249 days, since the last league victory against Eibar in Ipurua, This group of players has only been able to beat Hurricane Melilla, the Preferred Regional team of the Autonomous City. A harsh reality and a blushing mark, to which is added the fact that it is the only team in the major European leagues that has not yet achieved a victory in 2021-22.

While the January market should be a window to change, but cash is scarce, there is no sports direction either, nor therefore an established plan, and it will be the Catalan himself who will direct the operations with a staff trading down. Not to mention the open fronts in terms of renovations, stalled by the sporting and economic situation, and with a large part of the dressing room ending their relationship with the club as of June 30.