This Monday, January 17, 2021, the “The Best” award ceremony was held each year by FIFA and where recognition is given to the best soccer players of the year.
Usually, these events have given a lot of joy to soccer players who, due to some circumstances, had not managed to be recognized or recognized enough during the year.
What would be our surprise when moving on to the part where the public would be shown which was the eleven of the best players of 2021, because far from being an eleven that recognized the best soccer players of 2021, it resembled an eleven that could having put together a new fan of women’s soccer who researched on the Internet about great players in the world.
Yes, the eleven was full of indisputable figures of this sport. Players like Alex Morgan, Carli Lloyd and Marta were above players who were even nominated for best player of the year.
The great absence of Alexia Putellas Segura, among other great figures such as Jenni Hermoso and Christine Sinclair, left the women’s soccer fans with a very bad taste in the mouth, who expressed their displeasure through the networks asking for more seriousness and attention to these ceremonies that obviously do not recognize the most outstanding soccer players of the year.
In the end, the ideal eleven was made up as follows: Christiane Endler, Wendie Renard, Magda Eriksson, Lucy Bronze, Millie Bright, Estefanía Banini, Carli Lloyd, Barbara Bonansea, Alex Morgan, Marta and Vivianne Miedema.
Ironically, Alexia Putellas was recognized as the best player of the year without even having been among the best eleven according to FIFA, which leaves us much to be desired and makes us fans analyze the importance of watching and consuming women’s sports, because those who do, understand perfectly that these awards are not being consistent or attached to the reality that the people in the stands can appreciate. “The Best” was far from living up to its name.
