The tremendous impact that broke the lives of three very young boys occurred last Saturday at 19:00 in the vicinity of Parma

A truly dramatic start to the year as regards the deaths from road accidents on the roads of Italy. Last Saturday, three boys originally from the province of Parma, they were involved in a bad accident. After struggling to survive, all three eventually stopped and took their last breath. We are now investigating to try to clarify the dynamics of the accident and any responsibilities.

A Saturday between friends that has turned into one tragedy absolute that devastated the lives of three families from the surroundings of Parma.

It was about 19:00 when Josef Venturini, Martina Karakach And Renat Tonu, while they were on board a Mercedes A-Class and were traveling along a road located in Torrechiara, a hamlet of Langhirano, in the province of Parma, they were involved in a terrible road accident.

As they crossed the intersection between the Badia road and the Massese state road, a big one suv, led by a 56 year old woman of the place, he hit them in full by throwing them several meters off the road and completely destroying the car.

The Fire fighters ei medical rescuers local. A delicate intervention of the firefighters was necessary to extract the three boys, since the car was now reduced to a pile of metal sheets.

The deaths of the three boys

Josef Venturini, of 18 years, was the one who showed the worst conditions of all, he was rushed to the Maggiore hospital in Parma, where, however, he died a few hours after his arrival.

Martina Karakach, who was only years old 17, she died on Sunday, she too after having fought with all her might to survive.

Hopes completely destroyed yesterday, Monday 17 January, when Renat Tonu, of 20 years.

The police, who have also arrived on the spot, will now investigate to try to shed more light on the dynamics of the accident. We also want to understand if there are responsibilities on the part of the 56-year-old woman who ran over the car in which the three young people were traveling. She, meanwhile, is in turn hospitalized in the hospital, where she is being treated for serious trauma but which does not seem to be life threatening.