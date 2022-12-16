Spain, after 6 long days of agony and after being found in a car, little Daniel died at just 22 months

The sad story of the little boy ended in the worst possible way Daniel, the 22-month-old boy who had disappeared together with his grandfather Antonio. The man apparently fell ill while driving his vehicle and only 20 hours later they were found in the car.

Upon his arrival at the hospital, the child seemed to show signs of improvement. But give it CT and from routine examinations, the results have alarmed the doctors.

The facts began a few days ago, in the city of Huelva, located in Spain. The 55-year-old man had gone out with his nephew just as they often did.

However, maybe because of the sickness suddenly, he was no longer able to get in touch with his family. The latter tried to call him for a long time, but since the phone calls were never answered, they asked Help to the police.

The agents immediately set about Research of the two disappeared, but it is only 20 hours after they have them find yourself. The little one was locked in the car and the gentleman was now lifeless.

Antonio actually suffered from diabetes and in the last few days he had gone to two different hospitals because he wasn’t feeling well. But due to the overcrowding they always sent him home.

The death of little Daniel, after 6 days of agony

The family let it be known that the man had a serious problem at work, which forced him to go in pension anticipated. This led him to problems depression and once, he even tried to take his own life.

However, they don’t believe in the possibility that he might have hurt his grandson, because for him it was his only reason to live. When they found the little boy was hypothermic, doctors rushed him to the hospital Virgen del Rocio. Once there she even started crying.

They believed that he would make it, but from the routine tests, the results did not give much hopes. Finally after 6 long days of agony, little Daniel has breathed his last breath. An autopsy on his grandfather’s body revealed that he probably lost his life for natural causesperhaps an illness before the accident in the car.