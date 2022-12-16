The German labor market is a cheese with holes. According to the most recent figures from the Ministry of Economy and the Institut der deutschen Wirtschaft, there are more than 20,000 vacancies in childcare, 10,000 vacancies for truck drivers and 100,000 vacancies in ICT. Last week the English news site reported Wired that the new Tesla factory in Brandenburg is not getting up to speed due to a shortage of staff, and that the working conditions are such that employees quickly look for another job. The latest distressing shortage appears to be that of paediatricians – German children’s hospitals barely have the capacity to help all children with respiratory infections.

Hundreds of thousands of baby boomers retire every year in Germany, and if nothing changes, the Ministry of Labor predicts a shortage of 7 million workers by 2035. The lack of personnel will be at the expense of the prosperity and competitiveness of German industry. To make up for the shortage, the coalition in Berlin wants to attract 400,000 extra workers a year from abroad.

This ambition seems remarkable. An estimated 1.2 million people have already arrived in Germany this year (until November), and German municipalities are barely able to accommodate them. More than 1 million refugees have arrived in Germany from Ukraine since the end of February. In addition, says Minister Hubertus Heil (Labor, SPD), a small proportion of people who apply for asylum in Germany ultimately rely on social services. Heil, and the ministers involved Robert Habeck (Economy, Greens), Nancy Faeser (Interior Affairs, SPD) and Bettina Stark-Watzinger (Education, FDP) want to attract specifically trained people.

Less hassle

Following the Canadian example, Germany wants to recruit labor migrants abroad, precisely for the sectors where there is currently a shortage. With a diploma in ICT, interested parties should be able to move to Germany without much hassle. It should also be easier for those without a diploma, but with German language skills, to build a life in Germany. German vacancies require active recruitment abroad.

There is a great deal of support for the Scholz government’s intention. The opposition party CDU/CSU also seems willing to support the bill, which must be adopted by the Bundestag in January. Tabloid Image, usually not restrained in anti-migration, writes relatively mildly about the “foreigners” whom the coalition wants to “bring” to Germany. The staff shortage is therefore a problem that affects everyone to a greater or lesser extent, for example due to a lack of space in childcare or trains that are canceled due to a lack of drivers.

Gerald Knaus, migration expert and one of the architects of the so-called Turkey deal from 2015, sees the Scholz government’s intention as an opportunity. “Germany should sign a treaty to reduce illegal migration at the same time. For example, you should offer transit countries such as Tunisia or Morocco and countries of origin organized migration. That would make it easier to come to Germany with an education or with language skills. In return, that country should take back asylum seekers who have exhausted all legal remedies more easily.”

Like other European countries, Germany is struggling with its deportation policy. Only a fraction of asylum seekers who have exhausted all legal remedies are eventually returned to their country of origin. The Berlin coalition of Social Democrats, Greens and Liberals launched an ‘eviction offensive’ in its coalition agreement. Incidentally, the coalition no longer wants to deport people „abschieben”, but “rückführen”. The latter term has a slightly more humane sound than „abschieben”literally “slide off.”

Right-wing parties and voters

Shortly after the Scholz government presented its plans, which are to be piloted through the Bundestag in January, France also announced that it wanted to attract more migrant workers. The French government wants to grant “a few thousand to a few tens of thousands” of temporary residence permits to migrants who can work in the hospitality industry and construction, among other things.

The plan is aimed at people who do not automatically receive refugee status in France, but in practice often do, said Employment Minister Olivier Dussopt at the announcement in early November on radio station FranceInfo. As an example, he mentioned migrants from countries such as Syria and Afghanistan.

Migrants who are already in France and work undeclared in sectors with staff shortages can also apply for such a residence permit. In total, an estimated 400,000 to 1 million undocumented migrants work in France. Unlike in Germany, residence permits will in principle be for one year, and family reunification is not possible. In that one year, these labor migrants can apply for a multi-year residence permit, after which they must also take a language test.

European migration policy

Although the French plan is significantly less far-reaching than the German one, the ministers involved are cautious. In order not to offend right-wing parties and voters, Dussopt and Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin emphasize in every interview that the plan does not mean that undocumented migrants will be helped to obtain permanent residence papers on a large scale. The approach would fit with Darmanin’s view that the state should be “nice to the nice [migranten]and mean to the mean.”

Germany’s advanced plans – which must first find only 400,000 qualified people a year – and France’s tentative plan may mean a new direction for Europe’s difficult migration policy.

Knaus: “The conversation about migration in Europe has been going on in hopeless circles for years. After all, there is no consensus among the Member States and there seems to be no interest in finding common solutions, just as there was five years ago.” In this sense, the situation is worse than five years ago, says Knaus, because migrants are refused entry at the external border and sent back to sea at European coasts. Such pushbacks are contrary to international law. Frontex, the European border agency, has ended up in an absolute identity crisis, according to Knaus, because the organization watches while human rights are violated.

The German plan could be a pilot project for Europe, Knaus thinks, if rolled out with some success. “It is important that a group of Member States prove that legal, regulated migration is possible. It is possible – but if we are waiting for a successful bill in Brussels, it is waiting for Godot.”