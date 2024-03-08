Disappearances | Rasmus Takaluoma's cause of death was revealed

Rasmus Takaluoma was missing for almost a year.

Police says that he has completed the investigation related to the death of a man found in Kauhava in Southern Ostrobothnia in September 2023.

It means Rasmus Takaluoman case where he was found dead almost a year after his disappearance last fall.

The police do not suspect that a crime was involved. The man was reported missing in Lapua, Southern Ostrobothnia, in November 2022.

The police also state that they will not provide any further information on the matter. It is a common practice when it comes to a simple disappearance that does not involve a suspected crime.

The news is being completed.