Saturday, March 9, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Disappearances | Rasmus Takaluoma's cause of death was revealed

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 8, 2024
in World Europe
0
Disappearances | Rasmus Takaluoma's cause of death was revealed

Rasmus Takaluoma was missing for almost a year.

Police says that he has completed the investigation related to the death of a man found in Kauhava in Southern Ostrobothnia in September 2023.

It means Rasmus Takaluoman case where he was found dead almost a year after his disappearance last fall.

The police do not suspect that a crime was involved. The man was reported missing in Lapua, Southern Ostrobothnia, in November 2022.

The police also state that they will not provide any further information on the matter. It is a common practice when it comes to a simple disappearance that does not involve a suspected crime.

The news is being completed.

#Disappearances #Rasmus #Takaluoma39s #death #revealed

See also  Sweden | A young woman was arrested on suspicion of two bombings in Gothenburg
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Akira Toriyama: in response to the announcement of his death, mangaka and developers bid farewell to the master

Akira Toriyama: in response to the announcement of his death, mangaka and developers bid farewell to the master

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result