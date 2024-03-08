The entertainment industry has been shaken in recent hours by the news of the death of Akira Toriyama and they begin to accumulate messages of condolences, greetings and tributes from various authors of manga, anime and video games in particular.

The Shonen Jump official website is hosting a special section where other authors share their thoughts and leave messages in memory of Toriyamawho as we reported this morning passed away at the age of 68 on March 1st, but the news was only released today.

Among the first video game authors to pay homage to the master we find Masahiro Sakurai, Hironobu Sakaguchi, Yuji Horii, who obviously remembers the fundamental contribution to the success of Dragon Quest, but also Katsuhiro Harada of Namco, Yoshinori Ono of Capcom and others who are joining in these hours, as the news spreads around the world.