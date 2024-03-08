The entertainment industry has been shaken in recent hours by the news of the death of Akira Toriyama and they begin to accumulate messages of condolences, greetings and tributes from various authors of manga, anime and video games in particular.
The Shonen Jump official website is hosting a special section where other authors share their thoughts and leave messages in memory of Toriyamawho as we reported this morning passed away at the age of 68 on March 1st, but the news was only released today.
Among the first video game authors to pay homage to the master we find Masahiro Sakurai, Hironobu Sakaguchi, Yuji Horii, who obviously remembers the fundamental contribution to the success of Dragon Quest, but also Katsuhiro Harada of Namco, Yoshinori Ono of Capcom and others who are joining in these hours, as the news spreads around the world.
A teacher for many
On the manga front, many authors have published their messages on the page opened by Shonen Jump. Between these Eiichiro Oda of One Piece which recalls how Toriyama was a source of inspiration for all artists in this field and how many works substantially depended on the path previously traced by the author of Dragon Ball.
Also Masashi Kishimoto, creator of Naruto, remembered Toriyama and expressed his pain for the loss, also recalling an anecdote in which he met him, spending time with the master and also with Oda at the same time. For him too, the creator of Dragon Ball was one of the fundamental pushes to make him become a mangaka already at university.
Among the messages we also find that of Masakazu Katsura, author of Video Girl Ai, with whom Toriyama collaborated directly for the creation of Sachie-chan's goo! in Jump Square magazine and then Jiya. He also recalled the author's fundamental contribution to the success of manga in general.
