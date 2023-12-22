Models of inner strength, team spirit and resilience. These are the players of the Volpi Rosse Menarini team, the first Tuscan wheelchair basketball team founded in 2005 thanks to the Wheelchair Sport Florence Association, to give a future, an answer, to 2 boys, basketball players, forced into a wheelchair wheels after an accident. After the meeting with Menarini, an extraordinary journey began in 2011 with important results such as the victory in the Championship in 2021. The greatness of this competitive reality does not end in sporting results. Since 2013, the Volpi Rosse have been active in first and second grade schools in Florence with various projects on disability, inclusion and social integration.