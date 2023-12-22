English model and actress Suki Waterhouse starred in a revealing image. The corresponding publication appeared on her page in TikTok.

Robert Pattinson's pregnant lover shared photos in which she poses for the camera in a yellow bikini. The posted frames show that the product is decorated with a floral print and ties at the hips.

In addition, in another photo the girl is captured in a voluminous dress. At the same time, you can notice that there is no makeup on her face, and her hair is loose.

In November, the first reports appeared that actor Robert Pattinson would become a father for the first time. Then the paparazzi spotted the Twilight star and his lover Suki Waterhouse while walking in Los Angeles. In the posted footage, which was at the disposal of journalists, the girl’s rounded belly was clearly visible.