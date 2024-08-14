On August 6th the update finally arrived. Escalation of Freedom to Helldivers II. This content added a new difficulty, more enemies, additional planets, and much more. However, a number of changes were also made to weapons, something that was not to the liking of fans. In recent days, The community has expressed its discontent with more than 6,500 negative reviewsNow, the game’s director has not only apologized, but provided a plan to win back players.

One of the biggest complaints of Helldivers II Since its launch, there have been constant changes to weapons. Through different updates, rebalances have been carried out that reduce the power of certain guns, something that was never to the liking of the community, and with Escalation of Freedom this reached a new level. In this way, Fans complained, and the number of active players has decreased in recent days. This is how Mikael Eriksson, the game’s director, shared the following apology:

“I want to speak directly to the feedback we’ve received on the Escalation of Freedom update. We’ve spent the entire week listening to your thoughts, reflecting on the direction Helldivers 2 is taking, and thinking about how we want to continue developing the game. In short, we didn’t achieve our goal with the latest update. There are things we didn’t get right, and there are things that are fundamental inconsistencies in our approach to balance and the direction of the game.”

Along with this, Eriksson has asked the community for 60 days to fix the issues facing the game.and for this purpose the following points have been proposed for consideration:

Continue to reexamine the approach to balance. The intention is for balance to be fun, not “balanced” for balance’s sake.

Updated the way the fire damage mechanic works to accommodate the Flamethrower’s function as a close-range support weapon. (A direct, quick reversal won’t work, as it would break other things.)

Restructure gameplay to avoid excessive ragdolling

Rethink the design approach for primary weapons and create a plan to make combat more engaging

Reorder bug fixes to prioritize bugs that immediately impact gameplay.

Improve game performance (frame rate is a focus)

Restructure the shippers

Along with this, The studio will continue to work to improve the experience and listen to the community in the long run. For now, the community seems to be willing to give the developers 60 days to improve this title. For now, we can only wait and see what will happen with Helldivers II. In related topics, you can learn more about this update here. Likewise, the game is losing more players.

Author’s Note:

Escalation of Freedom It’s a fun update, but it’s also true that the constant reduction in weapon power is something that has affected a lot of people. Personally, I see this as an opportunity to explore the huge amount of options the game has, and not be stuck with the same selection forever, although I also understand all those who lose interest when they see their favorite weapons stop working.

