The Argentine will try to be in the Leganés – Betis prior to the break of selections but does not have it easy; The Catalan has already withdrawn the protection and will seek to return to the derby





Giovani Lo Celso and Marc Roca They are the only two players of the Betis That they are currently in nursing, waiting to know the results of the magnetic resonance that Johnny Cardoso has undergone this noon. The Argentine midfielder suffered a muscle injury in the duel in Valladolid while the Catalan medium had a fracture in a bone of the foot in the course of Real Betis – Real Sociedad.

Neither of them has been able to participate in the training that the Verdiblanco Group has developed on Monday in the Luis del Sol sports city but Giovani Lo Celso is expected to jump to the grass to try his teammates and see if he can Enter the list of summoned for Leganés – Betiswhich is the objective that the left -hander has marked for his return, as he did in Betis – Celta before traveling with his selection.

And it is that the Argentine has been doing work with the recuperators and remains to be seen if he can travel to Butarque, although it is difficult to give the risk for his muscles. The midfielder has been summoned by Lionel Scaloni For classifying meetings for the 2026 World Cup against Uruguay and Brazil in the selections and that focus is also important in this situation.

While, Marc Roca He has already seen how the protective splint of his foot has been removed after the fracture he suffered before the Royal Society and now the recovery work is focused on which he can be available in training with the group during the break and reappears well in the derby in the following Verdiblancos games. It will be safe for Guimaraes and Leganés.