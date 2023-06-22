The coordinator of Planning of the Regional Hospital “Dr. Valentin Gomez Farias” of the Institute of Security and Social Services of State Workers (ISSSTE), Luz Sagrario Gonzalez Sanchezdied in the tragic carambola that occurred at km 44 of the Zapotlanejo-Lagos de Moreno highway.

The coordinator of Planning He was going to the Regional Hospital of León, Guanajuato, to follow up on actions related to quality improvement and medical care, As reported in his condolences, the general director of the Institute for Social Security and Services for State Workers (Issste), Pedro Zenteno Santaella.

Through a statement, Pedro Zenteno expressed his condolences for this unfortunate situation and reported that Dr. González Sánchez was accompanied by the director of the hospital, Miriam Eugenia Rubio Robles, and the coordinator of Reference and Counter-reference, Judith García Ramírezwho are receiving due medical attention.

This unfortunate accident occurred on the afternoon of this Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at kilometer 44 of the Zapotlanejo-Lagos Highway, in the Tepatitlán section, in the direction of Lagos de Moreno.

According to the information given by Jalisco Civil Protection, 16 vehicles were involved in this accident, including 6 trucks, 4 compact cars, 4 trailers, 1 torton and 1 valuables truck, according to Jalisco Civil Protection.

On his Twitter account, the governor of Jalisco, Ricardo Alfaro, reported that after a review carried out by the state’s Civil Protection, the preliminary figures of the spectacular accident are 5 people dead and 14 injured.

Until now, local media have reported that this accident on the Zapotlanejo-Lagos de Moreno Highway would have been caused by a trailer that collided with other units, which would have led to the spectacular carambola.