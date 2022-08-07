Twenty years after its premiere in Spain, Telecinco celebrates the anniversary with the premiere of ‘CSI: Vegas’, a sequel to the iconic series that became the most watched foreign fiction in the channel’s history. The network’s new bet for Monday nights (10:00 p.m.) features new investigators and forensic veterans who will join forces and wisdom to fight crime in the largest city in the State of Nevada, the city of sin. Rookies and veterans share the same motto: ‘The tests don’t lie’. An irrefutable principle that inspires his professional work and that has made the team of the prestigious crime laboratory one of the best in the world.

The laboratory in Las Vegas, the city where it all began, is joined by actress Paula Newsome (Chicago, 1971), who gets into the skin of Maxine Roby, the current head of the crime lab and heir to legendary names in forensic science such as Gil Grissom and DB Russell, who have preceded her in the position. Determined to follow in the footsteps of her predecessors, she will not hesitate to seek Grissom’s help and advice when the complexity of criminal investigations requires it.

-His character is one of the great novelties of ‘CSI: Vegas’.

-Maxine is the director of the CSI. She just moved from Chicago, where she got divorced due to incompatibilities with her husband. She has been in the lab for about three years. She is a doctor who studied and graduated from Northwestern University, in the city of Evanston.

-But the plot with your son will also be important.

-Max’s son is becoming a man. I don’t know if he has children, but it’s like a mother letting go of a son after becoming a man. I mean, it’s a difficult process. And that’s where we get to see Max and his struggle, because his son is trying to get away and she’s just trying to hold on to him.

-How does Max feel knowing that Grissom and Sara return to Las Vegas?

-This work is once in a lifetime. You see this lab and you know it’s an amazing place. Getting the chance to direct it is a once-in-a-lifetime thing. She is very grateful for it. But she is also very grateful because, as she will discover throughout the new season, she faces a challenge that puts the laboratory itself in danger. Sara and Grissom want to make sure the lab lives up to its responsibility and credibility. And Maxine welcomes them.

Satisfaction

«I am happy that fiction reflects the very diverse reality of the United States»



-The Las Vegas crime lab is under examination. Why is it in game?

-Because science is black and white. It’s yes or it’s no. It is true or false. It is here, it is there. What we are presented with at the beginning of the season are many greys. And it’s that gray that really shakes these scientists, who are people who are used to seeing black on white. Throughout the season we will try to find the truth. And we will see if we succeed.

Science, the most interesting



-To what extent were you interested in and followed scientific topics before entering the series?

I never really knew how much he enjoyed science. It is a joy to investigate among the various hypotheses that science offers you. That’s what I really find interesting.

-What is it like to work with the co-star of the series, Jorja Fox?

-It turns out that Jorja and I go to the same church. It’s lucky. When I was invited to the series and I arrived, I saw her from afar when she was walking. It was too easy to work with each other. A kind of unspoken comfort has arisen.

-The series shows the diversity of American society.

-It is very important, but it is also incredible how surprised we are with how similar the series is to the reality of the United States. Really, I’m happy that this fiction resembles the country and I’m also happy that Maxine has the opportunity to lead this group of people who are a reflection of the diversity of America. We can only benefit from that. When you start subtracting people, you lose. You will always lose. You win when you add to your numbers. And here they are adding, and that is something that seems fabulous to me.