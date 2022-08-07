“Better call Saul” expanded the universe of “Breaking bad” to tell us the story of lawyer Saul Goodman. Both the style and quality of the creators Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould has been maintained, so comparisons can never be avoided and fans wonder which is the best.

After several years, the protagonist Bob Odenkirk spoke with The New York Times to settle the eternal debate. “They complement each other. They couldn’t have done one without the other first. A series like ours could not have existed, ”was his forceful response that reconciles the fandom.

“I think Breaking Bad is a more universal type of story. It’s about midlife crisis and the dangers are more striking: there are more guns flying and the protagonist comes into contact with drug dealers almost immediately. That is not the case with our show,” he explained about their differences.

“’Better call Saul’ is a stranger ride. It includes many aspects of the life of a lawyer. It’s just that it’s less relatable because of the subject it deals with. But, in magnificent work and genius, the writers have found a way to make people understand some of the tensions and pressures that these characters face, ”he concluded about it.

“Better call Saul” and “Breaking bad” are available on the Netflix streaming platform. An unmissable double appointment for the most demanding users.