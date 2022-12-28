22:17

REST | Unicaja Malaga 36-37 UCAM Murcia

22:17

Sakho’s shot to Perry in the last action. What a game from the pivot

22:16

Another one from Sakho! How this player has improved his hands. Kravish answers. 36-37, last minute of the first part

22:15

McFadden misses TWO free throws. We continue 34-35

22:14

Free throws for Carter. Fail and stick. 34-35 at 1:21 to finish the second quarter

22:10

Good pass from Anderson and better hands from Sakho to put UCAM ahead. 33-35, 3′ to rest

22:08

UCAM’s perfect counterattack with a perfect and precious pass, chopped, from McFadden to Sakho, who ran down the central lane and ended in a mate. Tie. 33-33 at 3:54 of the break. Dead time of Ibon Navarro

22:07

Great pass from Davis to Sakho’s cut and 2+1 from the Congolese. Mate. The free kick goes inside. 33-31 at 4:23 of halftime

22:06

Authentic McFadden rectified basket. Kravish answers. 33-28 at 4:50 half time

22:03

Site dead time. 31-26 with just over five minutes to go

22:02

Defensive failure that makes Sito very angry. Basket only from Thomas. 31-26, less than six minutes to rest. What a step they just whistled at McFadden

22:01

Great basket from Sakho to a pass from Bellas. 29-26

22:00

Thomas, by kilos against Anderson, who is four. 29-24 at 6:50 after the break. And enter Davis!

21:57

Three free throws for Jelínek. Fail, put and put. 27-24 at 8:20 break

21:56

2+1 gifted from Jelínek to Brizuela. The free kick goes. 27-22 at 8:36 half time

9:55 p.m.

Bad defensive rotations for UCAM and a triple by Thomas. Nice pass from Jelínek to Rojas. 24-22

21:51

END of the first quarter | Unicaja Malaga 21-20 UCAM Murcia

9:50 p.m.

They put pressure on Luther, who decides to break up and is fouled high up. Free shots. Inside. 21-20, partial 0-8 with points from Luther. 40 seconds

21:49

Another triple from Luther at the start for a shooter. 21-18 at 1:04 after the end of the first period

21:49

The ball is put into play and in the blink of an eye there is a basket from Brizuela. Luther’s triple. 21-15, less than two minutes to go in the first quarter

21:47

Silence in the Carpena. Lima lost his knee without colliding with anyone. Many gestures of concern

21:46

Offensive rebound by Rojas while Unicaja had one less player with Lima on the ground. 19-12

21:46

Foul by Jelínek to Brizuela in a shooting action. The free go inside. 19-10 at 2:21 to finish the first quarter

21:41

Go diop lights. He touches the net and invalidates the basket of his teammate Trice. Points do not go up. 10-17

21:39

They triple float Kravish and nail it. Sito calls for the first timeout of the game after Unicaja’s 10-0 run. 10-17 at 4:45 after the end of the first quarter. Lots of green spots

21:37

Good yours-mine between Carter and Kravish for the center’s basket. 14-10, 5:02 to end the first quarter

21:36

Easy Thomas with superiority and Unicaja is already ahead. 12-10 with less than six minutes left in the first quarter

21:36

McFadden’s genius with a great defense on top, too bad he stepped on the triple line. Carter answers with the one that yes is worth three. 10-10, draw

9:35 p.m.

Carter sneaks inside. 7-8 in three minutes of the match

21:34

Unicaja runs, Kravish fails, but Djedovic claps inside. 5-8

21:33

Robbery… and Anderson’s triple! Barely a minute of play and 3-8 on the scoreboard

21:32

Good fast basket from Pustovyi near the hoop. 3-5

21:32

Ball in the air… and triple by McFadden! Djedovic answers the same. 3-3

21:32

starting quintets:

Unicaja Malaga: Diaz, Carter, Djedovic, Thomas and Kravish.

UCAM Murcia: Bellas, McFadden, Anderson, Radovic and Pustovyi.

21:31

About to start Unicaja Málaga – UCAM Murcia of the thirteenth round of the Endesa League