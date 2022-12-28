22:17
REST | Unicaja Malaga 36-37 UCAM Murcia
22:17
Sakho’s shot to Perry in the last action. What a game from the pivot
22:16
Another one from Sakho! How this player has improved his hands. Kravish answers. 36-37, last minute of the first part
22:15
McFadden misses TWO free throws. We continue 34-35
22:14
Free throws for Carter. Fail and stick. 34-35 at 1:21 to finish the second quarter
22:10
Good pass from Anderson and better hands from Sakho to put UCAM ahead. 33-35, 3′ to rest
22:08
UCAM’s perfect counterattack with a perfect and precious pass, chopped, from McFadden to Sakho, who ran down the central lane and ended in a mate. Tie. 33-33 at 3:54 of the break. Dead time of Ibon Navarro
22:07
Great pass from Davis to Sakho’s cut and 2+1 from the Congolese. Mate. The free kick goes inside. 33-31 at 4:23 of halftime
22:06
Authentic McFadden rectified basket. Kravish answers. 33-28 at 4:50 half time
22:03
Site dead time. 31-26 with just over five minutes to go
22:02
Defensive failure that makes Sito very angry. Basket only from Thomas. 31-26, less than six minutes to rest. What a step they just whistled at McFadden
22:01
Great basket from Sakho to a pass from Bellas. 29-26
22:00
Thomas, by kilos against Anderson, who is four. 29-24 at 6:50 after the break. And enter Davis!
21:57
Three free throws for Jelínek. Fail, put and put. 27-24 at 8:20 break
21:56
2+1 gifted from Jelínek to Brizuela. The free kick goes. 27-22 at 8:36 half time
9:55 p.m.
Bad defensive rotations for UCAM and a triple by Thomas. Nice pass from Jelínek to Rojas. 24-22
21:51
END of the first quarter | Unicaja Malaga 21-20 UCAM Murcia
9:50 p.m.
They put pressure on Luther, who decides to break up and is fouled high up. Free shots. Inside. 21-20, partial 0-8 with points from Luther. 40 seconds
21:49
Another triple from Luther at the start for a shooter. 21-18 at 1:04 after the end of the first period
21:49
The ball is put into play and in the blink of an eye there is a basket from Brizuela. Luther’s triple. 21-15, less than two minutes to go in the first quarter
21:47
Silence in the Carpena. Lima lost his knee without colliding with anyone. Many gestures of concern
21:46
Offensive rebound by Rojas while Unicaja had one less player with Lima on the ground. 19-12
21:46
Foul by Jelínek to Brizuela in a shooting action. The free go inside. 19-10 at 2:21 to finish the first quarter
21:41
Go diop lights. He touches the net and invalidates the basket of his teammate Trice. Points do not go up. 10-17
21:39
They triple float Kravish and nail it. Sito calls for the first timeout of the game after Unicaja’s 10-0 run. 10-17 at 4:45 after the end of the first quarter. Lots of green spots
21:37
Good yours-mine between Carter and Kravish for the center’s basket. 14-10, 5:02 to end the first quarter
21:36
Easy Thomas with superiority and Unicaja is already ahead. 12-10 with less than six minutes left in the first quarter
21:36
McFadden’s genius with a great defense on top, too bad he stepped on the triple line. Carter answers with the one that yes is worth three. 10-10, draw
9:35 p.m.
Carter sneaks inside. 7-8 in three minutes of the match
21:34
Unicaja runs, Kravish fails, but Djedovic claps inside. 5-8
21:33
Robbery… and Anderson’s triple! Barely a minute of play and 3-8 on the scoreboard
21:32
Good fast basket from Pustovyi near the hoop. 3-5
21:32
Ball in the air… and triple by McFadden! Djedovic answers the same. 3-3
21:32
starting quintets:
Unicaja Malaga: Diaz, Carter, Djedovic, Thomas and Kravish.
UCAM Murcia: Bellas, McFadden, Anderson, Radovic and Pustovyi.
21:31
About to start Unicaja Málaga – UCAM Murcia of the thirteenth round of the Endesa League
#Direct #UnicajaUCAM #Murcia
Leave a Reply