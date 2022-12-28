Wednesday, December 28, 2022
James Rodríguez: controversial goal celebration with Olympiacos arouses criticism

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 28, 2022
in Sports
0


James RodriguezJames Rodrígue, is ready to reappear.

In the video it looks as if the ’10’ couldn’t control his anger. His companions come to ‘calm him down’.

James Rodriguez He was the great figure in the 5-0 victory of Olympiacos against Asteras by scoring a great goal and also giving an assist, in a round victory, this Wednesday.

The left-hander was participatory and resolved when the game seemed to get bogged down, precisely the reason why the club signed him, which now, thanks to the victory, is third in the Greek Super League. However, a couple of details drew attention as they revealed a 10 nuisance that was unexpected.

The way to celebrate your goal: the most controversial.

(You can read: James Rodríguez, like in the old days: great goal and assist against Asteras).

James’ ‘rage’

Photo:

Twitter: @olympiacosFC

The first striking reaction was in the 71st minute, when his number appeared on the paddle. His reaction was one of obvious rejection. and in fact when he arrived on the bench, he seemed to reluctantly shake hands with coach Míchel, a moment that did not go unnoticed by the Greek press.

The situation is reminiscent of the critical moments he experienced at Real Madrid with Zinedine Zidane and even with Niko Kovac at Bayern Munich, when it was a regular change.

And that was not the only annoyance. When the creative scored the great goal of the 2-0 partial, he ran to the stands and seemed to hear some shout that perhaps made him uncomfortable because he raised his arm in disapproval.

Why was he so upset?

for now just talk the video of the gesture

(Also: Pele ‘may be reaping what he sows’: Journalist unleashes chaos in Brazil.)

SPORTS
*With information from Futbolred

