Spanish Cup

Meloneros and charcuteros face each other in the quarterfinals of the Spanish Cup. In the semifinals, Jaén Paraíso Interior awaits them, having defeated Quesos Hidalgo Manzanares by 2 to 1.

On the other side of the table are Barça and Palma Futsal, who will compete this Saturday to see who reaches the final in Cartagena.