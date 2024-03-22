A handful of people walk to the Arnhem town hall, banners in hand. They unfurl their banners. At that moment, Mayor Ahmed Marcouch (54) arrives, on his way back from farewell to a local police officer – still wearing his chain of office. Marcouch stops at the demonstrators and shakes hands with them, laughing. He helps unfurl a banner and looks with the demonstrators at the text: 'Don't give hate power'.

The demonstrators are at the town hall on Thursday afternoon because Edwin Wagensveld, leader of the radical right-wing and anti-Islam group Pegida, wanted to burn a Koran in Arnhem on Saturday. Marcouch prohibited him from doing so this week. The police and the Public Prosecution Service signaled a possible terrorist attack on Pegida, from a jihadist angle, Marcouch wrote in his decision to the municipal council.

“We wanted to demonstrate today,” says Marlisa Hommel (33) in front of the town hall. “Because Islamophobia has not gone away with this ban on demonstrations. It has only normalized in recent years.”

Wagensveld often burns and tears up Qurans, at home and abroad. When he announced on January 13 this year that he would come to Jansplein in Arnhem to burn a Koran, things escalated completely. Counter-demonstrators threw stones and fireworks, the riot police arrived and Wagensveld himself was tackled to the ground by a demonstrator before he could set fire to the book.

Marcouch was accused – especially by Arnhem Muslims – that he, himself a Muslim, allowed this demonstration and that Wagensveld also received police protection. But that is his duty, says Marcouch, once in his office at city hall. In front of him is a Koran written by women, from Morocco. “This really reads like poetry,” he says. The mayor is not secretive about what he thinks of the content of Wagenveld's manifestations. The word “poisonous” is mentioned often. Marcouch is currently even lobbying for a national ban on Quran burnings.

From his workspace, Marcouch can hear the demonstrators chanting outside. “These people stand up against injustice and evil,” he says. “I think it is important that the silent majority fights wrong ideas or malicious expressions. With better expressions. With better ideas.”

How did you come to the decision to ban the demonstration?

“I have constant consultations with the police chief and the public prosecutor in the preparations for the demonstration. We saw that more and more counter-demonstrations were being registered. Then I heard through police intelligence of a terrorist threat. Police involvement in a high-risk match is the standard for maximum effort. Even with four times that amount, safety could not be guaranteed. The police therefore advised me on Wednesday to ban the demonstration.”

What kind of terrorist threat is this?

“Life-threatening situations. Last week, two more suspects were arrested in Germany for plotting attacks on the Swedish parliament. Then you can imagine something about it. But I don't know whether they are explosives or a sniper.”

But something like that?

“Yes. It's not about someone shouting 'boo'. It was directed against the people of Pegida. That in itself is serious enough. But if you allow such a demonstration, it also affects the safety of visitors and residents of the city.”

You have never banned a demonstration. Was it a difficult decision?

“Naturally. My starting point is to facilitate and protect demonstrations as much as possible. The right to demonstrate is an essential right that I also admire. No matter how disgusting and how toxic I find the content of a demonstration, the mayor has no right to take that judgment into account in whether or not to allow the demonstration. I did that to the best of my knowledge on January 13.”

Partly due to Quran burnings, the NCTV raised the threat level for jihadist terrorism to four (from five) in December. Then the manifestation on January 13 was also unsafe, right?

“On January 13 there was a general threat, not specifically aimed at that demonstration. Now the threat is focused on a place, date and time. And to the Pegida people. The images of January 13 that circulated also increased the threat. The Netherlands is in the picture of a number of jihadist groups abroad. These were also linked to this specific threat. The Quran book burnings pose a major risk to national security and to the safety of Dutch people working abroad.”

The people who wanted to burn the Quran can now say: this terrorism is proof of the danger and despicability of Islam.

“Yes, I see them saying that. But they also say: we want to provoke this reaction. It's a provocation. My ideal is that people respond democratically, violence and threats are taboo here. I have called on Muslims to respond in line with Islam: peacefully and with compassion.”

You call it a provocation. But who is more wrong? The person who burns the book or the people who respond with terror?

“That shouldn't be a question. Terrorism is destructive to the way we live together. Terror is spreading fear and that disrupts society. But there is a world between terror and what these burnings do to the rest of the people.”

Wagensveld now says that safety is simply an excuse for you to ban the demonstration.

“I would almost say: as the innkeeper is, he trusts his guests. I previously offered him the opportunity to demonstrate. And that's what I would have done now, because we just prepared. You could say, we have already incurred the costs. That's not his problem at all.”

Why do you think Pegida chooses to burn Qurans?

“It is provoking and silencing. I offered to speak to Wagensveld, but he refused. I don't understand what drives someone to burn books in a civilized country. Especially books that are sacred to many people. He comes to Arnhem because there is a mayor here with an Islamic background. And: here boas are allowed to carry out their profession wearing a headscarf. And also because there is an Islamic community here.”

Do you think burning a Quran is a racist act?

“I do find Wagensveld racist and discriminatory. But the act itself… I can imagine that people experience it that way. When I mention racism, everyone immediately thinks of the legal meaning and that the Public Prosecution Service should prosecute him. Pegida is an extreme right-wing group, and it is an extreme right-wing and poisonous act and the motives for it, as far as I am concerned, cannot be anything other than provocation. Freedom of expression does not serve that purpose. This exists so that everyone can express themselves verbally or on paper without permission. That doesn't mean it's okay as long as you don't break the law. Toxic polarization and shaming people for who they are erodes democracy. In these times of social crises, there is a group of people who scapegoat Muslims. Then you are doing it wrong.”

After Wagensveld's first attempt to burn the Koran in Arnhem, Marcouch immediately announced that he would lobby in The Hague for a ban on the destruction of “religious symbols”. “Especially in a democracy in which secularity predominates, you must protect religious minorities,” he says. “Discrimination or insulting groups is also not allowed. Along those lines, you can impose a ban when it comes to destroying or burning holy books.”

Marcouch wants to take an example from the Danish parliament, which last year passed a law banning the “inappropriate treatment” of “texts of interest to a religious group” in public.

When you were appointed mayor in 2017, Wilders demonstrated in front of city hall because of your Islamic background. You said about this in NRC: “I am proud to live in a country where you can protest in peace.” Have your views changed since then?

“I still think so. I argue for the prohibition of an act, that is something different. Look, Pegida doesn't touch me with his expressions. I am touched by the impact it has on our society. This also applied to Wilders' protest at the time. I thought, what kind of signal do you send to children who are doing their best at school? That you go through a tough selection procedure for mayor and your background is still a reason to want to exclude yourself. My ideal is that you don't necessarily need a law to keep a debate reasonable. Now I think: unfortunately there is no other option than to make a law for this. The need for this law has grown.”

Does Wilders' election win also play a role in that need?

“Yes, the protests against the burning of the Koran are happening in that context. I think Wilders has systematically called the Koran a hate book. He is talking about an ideology of hate, and headlines, about the mosques that should be closed, the Islamic schools that should be closed. Those are poisonous words that lead to poisonous actions. And some Muslims think: why doesn't anyone stand up for me? The social outrage about these expressions is not palpable or visible. For example, it also keeps children busy. My eight-year-old son came home very sad when Wilders was discussed in a subject at school. I didn't expect it from him.”

Muslims appeal to you around these types of protests, precisely because you are Muslim. How do you feel about that?

“I don't find it difficult if people, because of my background, know that I can somewhat empathize with their feelings. Every Arnhemmer can have expectations of his mayor. I am convinced of the importance of the value of our laws and the neutrality of my role. I was a police officer for ten years, then I did nothing else. And I don't just get letters from Muslims saying: 'why do you allow these kinds of manifestations?' This feeling is widespread in the Netherlands, including among non-Muslims.”