Spain and Morocco still do not agree on when and how the commercial customs of Ceuta and Melilla will be opened. The last bilateral meeting on this matter took place in mid-April in Rabat and in it new initiatives were agreed to advance and intensify the pilot tests on the border, but, according to three sources who know the details of the negotiations, Rabat is resisting. to fulfill them. Until now, and more than a year after both countries put an end to the diplomatic crisis, the only thing that has been achieved in this matter of special interest to Spain has been to open both borders one day in January and another in February to carry out two pilot tests for the passage of goods. Rabat, the same sources maintain, has not shown interest in moving forward and conditions the opening to a multitude of technical issues that could be resolved with political will. More than three weeks after that meeting, Spain has insisted on Morocco complying with the agreement reached, but has not yet received a response.

The opening of customs was defended by the Government of Pedro Sánchez as one of the main achievements after the end of the bilateral diplomatic crisis that took place in Rabat in April 2022. In order to reconcile with the neighboring country, Spain changed its traditional position of neutrality in the dispute over Western Sahara and went on to defend the Moroccan proposal for autonomy for the former Spanish colony. The Government’s effort to reopen the customs office in Melilla and create a new one in Ceuta has a political background, as it could be interpreted as an implicit recognition of Spanish sovereignty over the two cities, which Morocco habitually refers to as “occupied prisons”.

On April 14, a Spanish delegation made up of members of various ministries traveled to Rabat to hold a meeting on the customs issue. Although no one expected to leave there with a specific date to open the borders to the transit of goods, both delegations did verbally agree on the next steps. Or so the Spanish interlocutors interpreted it.

Specifically, according to sources familiar with that meeting, it was agreed to carry out daily tests during this month and that, in mid-May, the passage of fresh products of animal and vegetable origin would begin, which must undergo a sanitary inspection. specific. Both delegations agreed to put in writing the details of the agreement, the types of products that would be included and the measures that Spain would promote to prevent smuggling. However, three weeks after that meeting, communications from Morocco ignored the agreed proposal and insisted on continuing to carry out isolated tests of a single day, without continuity or prospects of completion. In the latest bilateral communication, according to the sources consulted, Spain has once again sent its proposal to the Moroccans, which includes the agreement reached in April. Government sources warn that this is part of the negotiation process and that Rabat’s response is not yet firm.

Morocco’s delay has begun to generate some discomfort among some Spanish negotiators, who question the true will of the neighboring country. If the commitment to open customs is not fulfilled, these interlocutors wonder what has been the benefit for Spain of advocating for Morocco in the Sahara conflict, beyond reducing the arrivals of irregular immigrants, a tangible but not irreversible fact.

The Moroccan Ministry of Foreign Affairs has remained silent before the request for information raised this week by EL PAÍS, through an official spokesperson, reports Juan Carlos Sanz. And it did so when the first pilot test was carried out, at the end of last January. A spokeswoman for Foreign Affairs referred questions on the matter to the authorities of the Moroccan customs department, who in turn gave the silent answer.

The Spanish Ministry of Foreign Affairs also keeps details on this matter in absolute secrecy. To queries from EL PAIS, it limits itself to pointing out that “negotiations between both parties continue to apply what was agreed in the RAN [reunión de alto nivel]according to a gradual and orderly schedule, including the necessary adaptations of the regulatory framework, to avoid reproducing the scenes of the past”, alluding to the crowds and even avalanches with fatalities at the border crossing, reports Miguel Gonzalez. The Foreign Minister, José Manuel Albares, assured last year that commercial customs would be opened before the bilateral summit in Rabat, held the first week of February, although he later qualified that he was referring to a “first passage of goods”. In the joint statement released at the end of the RAN, it was assured that both parties had decided to continue the tests for the final opening of customs according to an “agreed schedule” that was not made public “for security reasons.”

It is this calendar that now seems not to have been agreed or, at least, is being questioned by Rabat. The execution of the road map proposed by Madrid is in practice blocked, according to sources familiar with the negotiation. The Spanish plan included a first pilot experience on January 27 with products that were not food, nor of animal or vegetable origin. But this test, which was actually carried out on the eve of President Pedro Sánchez arriving in Rabat to participate in the first RAN between the two countries in seven years, should have continuity, according to Spanish aspirations. It was about carrying out successive steps of this type of merchandise between February 15 and March 15 to, from that date and for a month, start a second phase until April 15 in which the products were already included. food of non-animal origin. The third stage, throughout the month of May, would include daily tests with products of animal origin, which require specific control.

All this detailed schedule has only materialized so far in a pilot test on January 27 and another on February 24. Without a date or significant advances, the volume of merchandise that customs will assume is also unknown. In Ceuta there are no references because there never was a land passage for goods. But the Melilla customs office, opened in 1867 and which Morocco closed unilaterally and without prior notice in August 2018, did register a constant import of aggregates, fruit, vegetables and fish. In 2018, 41,600 tons of products passed through that customs office, approximately 15% of the total merchandise that arrived in Melilla, according to official data. When customs were closed, the president of the autonomous city, Juan José Imbroda, calculated its impact on the local economy at 100 million euros per year.

At first it was speculated that Morocco was delaying the opening of customs to make it coincide with the announced official visit of Pedro Sánchez to Rabat, to which Mohamed VI invited him after standing him up in February, but more than three months have passed since then and, although Ramadan has already concluded, the trip has not yet materialized. If the measure were not applied, Morocco would be in breach of the joint declaration of April 7 last year, which sealed the reconciliation between the two countries after almost a year of diplomatic crisis. In that document it was said that “the full normalization of the movement of people and goods will be restored in an orderly manner, including the appropriate customs and people control devices at the land and sea level.” In other words, commercial customs would be opened in Ceuta and Melilla.