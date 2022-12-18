12:11
Throw-in in favor of Real Murcia that ends with a foul by Ale Galindo on Petcoff. Min. 9′
12:07
Distant free kick from Atlético Baleares that ends up being caught by Joao Costa. Min. 5′
12:06
Distant shot by Pedro León that misses the bottom line.
12:03
The first minute with the ball divided, the red team had it, but the local team quickly recovered the ball.
12:02
Roll the ball at the Balearic Stadium!
11:59
Atlético Baleares has 20 points in the standings, while Real Murcia, with 26 points, has gone three straight games without winning away from home.
11:55 a.m.
The Balearic team accumulates six games in a row without losing in league competition and since September they have not lost at home.
11:51
David Sierra will direct Atlético Baleares from the home team’s bench, in his second game as head coach after the resignation of Jordi Roger.
11:46
On the red bench: Serna, Manu Pedre, Iván Casado, Armando, Carrasco, Zeidane, Miku, Arnau Ortiz, Loren and Aguza.
11:46
Real Murcia comes out with Joao Costa, Alberto González, Santi Jara, Pablo Ganet, Arnau Solá, Pedro León, Julio Gracia, Dani Vega, Íñigo Piña, Javi Rueda and Galindo.
11:45 a.m.
On the local bench: René, Josep, Cordero, Kaxe, Pastrana, Adighibe, Ramos, O. Sánchez, Toni Ramón and Miguelete.
11:43
The Atlético Baleares XI: Lucas Díaz, Laure, Iñaki, Alfonso, Hugo, Canario, Kevin, Dioni, Lucas, Petcoff and Fornies.
11:43
Good morning and welcome to the direct match between Atlético Baleares and Real Murcia on matchday 17 that will be played at the Balearic Stadium.
