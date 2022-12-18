Security of maintenance | If it gets cold, will there be enough grain in Finland? This is how the Russian attack put Finland’s security of supply in a new light

Finland the state is currently considering the need to increase the size of its reserve stocks. The reason is Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine and the tense political situation in different parts of the world.

Huoltovarmuuskeskus (HVK) announced last Monday that it will start the additional procurement of grain for the state’s emergency warehouses. The total amount of the purchase corresponds to approximately 2.5 months’ average consumption of grain in Finland.

The reason for the additional acquisition is said to be the desire to strengthen “long-term preparedness in a challenging global situation”.

According to HVK, Russia’s attack on Ukraine has destabilized the international grain market. The EU Commission estimates that the EU’s grain stocks may shrink by almost a fifth in 2022-2023.

With the additional procurement being made now, the size of the grain reserve stocks will be increased to an amount corresponding to approximately 8.5 months of normal consumption.

Job- and the Ministry of Economic Affairs has already started preparations for the Government Council’s new so-called security of supply decision. The decision-making about it will be left to the account of the next government.

The security of supply decision is renewed approximately every five years. In it, the State Council defines, among other things, how much grain and oil must be in the state’s reserve stocks.

Director of the operational department of the Security of Supply Center Jaakko Pekki especially in this situation, considers it very good that the Government’s decision on security of supply goals is being prepared.

“Certainly the general trend in the tightened security situation is that it is worthwhile and necessary to try to increase stocks as much as possible in this environment,” says Pekki.

According to Jaakko Peki, the head of the operational department of the Service Assurance Center, the size of the state’s safety stocks should be increased.

HVK does together with companies, a systematic analysis of the effects of Russia’s operations and the changed international operating environment on various industries and security of supply.

“We have been doing an impact analysis related to Russia’s changed operations since December of last year. We are starting to have a pretty clear vision of the effects and needs,” says Pekki.

“Although there is a lot of talk about Russia’s war of aggression, for example, other great power struggles have not disappeared either, but they have an effect there in exactly the same way, and they must be followed. The climate crisis has not disappeared either. There are big things that need to be analyzed and evaluated for their effects and necessary and appropriate stock levels.”

HVK has already been preparing for the additional purchase of grain for the state’s reserve warehouses since the fall. The acquisition is financed from outside the state’s budget finances, i.e. from the security of supply fund. It is about tens of millions of euros.

“The decision to purchase was made by the Finnish Service Center and is related to how we see the need in the long term. We clearly see that in this situation it is worth increasing the grain reserve stocks”, says Pekki.

HVK can to make a decision on additional purchases of grain independently, because the government’s security of supply decision only sets a minimum level for the amount of grain to be stored.

According to the security of supply decision, there must be at least half a year’s worth of grain for human consumption in warehouses and, for example, at least five months’ worth of oil.

The fact that at the end of 2013 the Government decided to halve the amount of grain to be kept in emergency storage is indicative of the radical change in Finland’s operating environment.

Before that, the warehouses had to have enough grain for a whole year’s consumption, but after that decision, only half a year’s worth of grain.

Only a few months after the halving, Russia occupied Crimea. However, the State Council did not change the decision.

HVK it appears from the grain procurement announcement that the intention is to buy about 100,000 tons of oats, barley and wheat. The focus is especially on oats, the consumption of which has increased and is increasing.

The purchased grain is domestic. The purchase is made possible by last summer’s good harvest.

Grain procured on a fast schedule does not mess up the normal domestic grain market, but is practically excluded from Finland’s grain exports.

The security of supply decision in force orders not only grain used for human consumption to be stored, but also seeds needed for sowing grain, feed protein and other necessary production inputs, such as raw materials for fertilizers.

Feed protein is practically imported soybeans and canola or rapeseed meal, and in the future more and more domestically grown peas and broad beans.

Bread grain has not had to be taken from emergency storage for decades, but seed grain has been taken in 1999, 2005, 2013, 2018 and most recently this year.

The State Council decided to open HVK.’s seed grain warehouses in the spring, because the 2021 harvest was bad and the future growing season had to be secured.

at HVK does not have its own grain storage silos, but buys storage space from commercial operators such as grain sellers.

In Finland, the largest grain storage capacity is on farms, but they do not store grain for security of supply. The second largest capacity is the state company Suomen viljavatta.

Suomen viljava owns the storage functions of the former State grain warehouse. Suomen viljava’s task is to lease this silo and storage capacity to commercial operators.

The company has port terminals in Rauma, Naantali and Loviisa and 19 warehouses in different parts of Finland. About 75 percent of Finland’s grain exports and imports go through its warehouses.

The Finnish Grain Authority is told that it does not have official information on how much of the grain in Finland’s emergency storage is in its warehouses, but the estimate is 80–90 percent. Part of the reserve grain is in the grain-using industry.

In the foreground is the grain silo of the Suomen viljava company. On the right you can see the Helsinki shipyard and on the left Jätkäsaari and Ruoholahti and the Salmisaaari power plant.

Job- and the Ministry of Economic Affairs says that the Government’s new security of supply decision is a “matter that requires urgency”, but its preparation takes time, because in Finland each ministry and authority is responsible for security of supply in its own administrative area.

According to the estimate, the new security of supply decision would be completed after more than a year, i.e. in February–March 2024 at the latest.

The first thing is to think about how the current security of supply decision has worked and what kind of changes are needed in it, as well as take into account Finland’s rapidly changing operating environment. One of the things to think about is the right size of backup stocks.

The Government’s new security of supply decision is being prepared with exceptional care.

One of the reasons for that is that it is currently being discussed in parliament The first maintenance reliability statement in the history of Finland. It underpins Finland’s strategic guidelines for security of supply until 2030.

The Parliament’s finance committee is supposed to issue a report on the report at the beginning of next year. After the parliamentary hearing, it will also become the paper outlining the government’s security of supply decision.