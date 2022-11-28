21:33

To the stick Uruguay!! 15 minutes left. The departure of Suárez in Uruguay is noted

More images of the young man who has taken to the field. In addition, on the front of his shirt he wore a pro-Ukrainian legend.

A spontaneous jumps onto the grass of the stadium where Portugal and Uruguay are playing with the LGTBI flag and a shirt in favor of Iranian women’s rights. Quick, the stewarts have tried to stop him.

It seems that Cristiano is injured.

Nice attempt by Joao Félix, but his shot goes slightly wide. — FIFA World Cup 🏆 (@fifaworldcup_es) November 28, 2022

The second part begins!

The stream of the selector ended

Raphael or Julio Iglesias? “Both of them. The last one in line, Bunbury, I really like Besmaya right now, I’m trying to put it, Héroes del Silencio, Manolo García…”

Music in the locker room? “The one that young people like. I like that there is music in the dressing room. They have made a playlist. I like the classics”

He says he had five eggs in salad for dinner, fish with sweet potato…

Tomorrow he will share the Twicht with Joaquín Valdés, psychologist of the selection

He reveals that they have a cook from the national team and that there is a buffet that is supervised by Toscana Viar, also an Athletic nutritionist. Tomorrow you can read the report with that cook of our partner Javier Aspron

Continue with Twicht after the World Cup? “It has been a success because of the closeness I feel with you. I feel super comfortable telling you things. I don’t rule out continuing in the future. When the national team doesn’t play I stay away. I like to live quietly, play sports and be with my family”:

What do you think of Álvaro Benito’s rajada (he criticized Rodri’s presence in the center of defense)? “It seems good to me. He gives his ideas and explains them, that enriches the debate. If one day I see him I will explain it to him. What he said does not affect me, it affects me zero. There is nothing healthier than disagreeing.”

Is there anti-doping control? “They have come today, with blood and urine tests. In this case, four players have been selected.”

What is the tablet you have on the bench? “It is used to see the actions, for tactical issues.”

What do you do with the money from the fines? “For some activity, for some dinner. Every time someone is late he gets an ovation. Whoever is late always has an excuse”

Selection fines: “Arriving late is paying a fine: using your mobile phone at meals. You start with 100 euros and double the first, 100, the second, 200. And it doubles if it happens on game day.”

Is the air conditioning of the stadiums very noticeable? “There is a FIFA rule that if the temperature exceeds 24 degrees, the air is put on. In the stands they do put the air, you need a sweatshirt”

Minute 19. 0-0

“We have arranged for the final Flick -Germany coach- and I”, reveals Luis Enrique

20:17Portugal-Uruguay, live20:15

Unai SIMón. “If he didn’t play well with his feet, he wouldn’t be a starter. He has to master the passing game. He’s a very high-level goalkeeper and he has a high success rate. Sometimes you can be scared? That’s part of football” :

If you win, would you run for Prime Minister? “It would be an option, he laughs. But in a year if I don’t complete 50% of my program, I’m leaving.”

“All the players that are in the selection, even those that have not debuted, are available to play”

Uruguay or Portugal? I do not know. I have an affinity for Uruguay because of Luis Suárez.”

“Yesterday the dressing room was not happy, I saw the players with a feeling that the classification had escaped us. On the one hand, that is good, because they show their ambition. The talk has gone to reinforce what we did very well. It has It has been a talk about going to some little things at a theoretical level. It has been to reaffirm our idea”.

Is Gavi okay? “We have dined with the television on. And I have seen that in the subtitle they asked about Gavi. I clarify, after the game, we give those who have played more than 45 minutes the freedom to go out to train or not. He has a blow, but it won’t stop him from being available against Japan.”

Almost 50,000 people following the live

Would you make a different decision than yesterday? “Regarding the choice of players, no”

How did the match review go? “Quite better than I expected. We dominated the game, we had more possession than the opponent. We were able to do more damage to the opponent when we got ahead. And we were a bit crazy there, we should have conceded less to the opponent.”

Musiala: “He is very young, with a lot of quality. He surprised me”; applaud one of the best German players.

“I am satisfied with what the team did,” says Luis Enrique. “The parties begin to be all or nothing.”

And soon the stream of Luis Enrique begins

The match begins!!

The Portuguese anthem plays. Soon, the one from Uruguay and you can follow the match here. Portugal-Uruguay, liveeither19:33

🇵🇹 Ronaldo: The only man to score in 5 World Cups 🇦🇷 Messi: The only man to assist in 5 World Cups We are living through historic times! 🤯#FIFAWorldCup | #Qatar2022 — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 28, 2022

19:217:20 p.m.



Various reports say that Benzema can return to the World Cup in Qatar. The fact is that it seems that his recovery is going faster than expected and the French coach, Deschamps, had not called anyone to take his place. In Madrid they are not very happy with that possibility. Various reports say that Benzema can return to the World Cup in Qatar. The fact is that it seems that his recovery is going faster than expected and the French coach, Deschamps, had not called anyone to take his place. In Madrid they are not very happy with that possibility.

Brazil has won

We enter the discount. There are five minutes left and Brazil wins. 1-0

What a great goal from Casemiro!!! 1-0. Now yes, now yes.