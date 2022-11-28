Juventus’ board of directors has resigned en bloc. The first rumors in the late afternoon were followed by official actions: the chairman Andrea Agnelli, his deputy Pavel Nedved, the managing director Maurizio Arrivabene resigned in the evening, in an extraordinary council held at the Continassa and members Laurence Debroux, Massimo Della Ragione, Katryn Fink, Daniela Marilungo, Francesco Roncaglio, Giorgio Tacchia and Suzanne Keywood.

The body’s involvement in the Prisma investigation, opened by the Turin prosecutor’s office on charges of false accounting, and the latest complaints from Consob, which prompted a review of the draft budget to be approved and the postponement of the shareholders’ meeting (now set for December 27) led to the unanimous decision to take a step back. One of the club’s most successful eras comes to an end, which since the inauguration of Andrea Agnelli as president (May 19, 2010) has achieved, among others, the record of nine consecutive championships.